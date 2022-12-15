Sports
College football rankings: Colorado makes history as the Bottom 25 champion is crowned for the 2022 season
Dear bottom 25 readers, it’s that time of year again. The moment when the worst of the worst gather around the country’s most torn, unqualified football fields to compete in a playoff and determine the one and only champion in college football: The Bottom 25 Champion.
Twelve teams make up the playoff field this year, but only one can emerge from the bottom of the scrum with the crown. Who will it be? We’ll come back to that in a minute. First off, here’s a reminder of who we’ve had playing for the coveted award this season. With 12 teams in the field, with The Bottom Four receiving first round byes. Those four teams are:
No. 1 UMass (1-11)
No. 2 Colorado (1-11)
No. 3 South Florida (1-11)
No. 4New Mexico (2-10)
The next eight teams face off in the first round, with the loser of each matchup advancing.
No. 5 Northwest (1-11) at No. 12 Louisiana Tech (3-9)
No. 6 Hawaii (3-10) at No. 11 Charlotte (3-9)
No. 7 Nevada (2-10) at No. 10 FIU (4-8)
No. 8 Akron (2-10) at No. 9 Colorado State (3-9)
Now, as for an explanation of how the games are played, it’s simple. The bottom 25 rankings are based on my rating formula which I use to determine how likely each of the teams is to lose a game with the other. Then I consult the magic powers of an online number generator and ask it to choose a number between 1 and 100. This is my only route until these teams agree on an actual Bottom 25 Playoff.
Let’s go to the playoffs!
First round
No. 12 Louisiana Tech defeats No. 5 Northwestern 23–16
No. 11 Charlotte defeats No. 6 Hawaii 47-42
No. 10 FIU defeats No. 7 Nevada 38-34
No. 9 Colorado State defeats No. 8 Akron 14-13
Our first round had a stunning lack of setbacks as the favorites all won and knocked themselves out. This came as no surprise to me when it came to the games with Northwestern and Hawaii. However, Nevada and Akron both found themselves in coin-flip-like situations against FIU and Colorado State, but neither was able to pull off the win. Will it remain chalk white in the quarter-finals?
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Akron defeats No. 1 UMass 17-3
No. 7 Nevada defeats No. 2 Colorado 48-27
No. 3 South Florida beats No. 6 Hawaii 35-34
No. 5 Northwestern defeats No. 4 New Mexico 5-3
Of our four teams that received a bye, only South Florida was able to take advantage of the extra prep, pulling off a thrilling 35-34 upset over Hawaii to knock themselves out of the tournament. Elsewhere, No. 1 UMass made a strong opening statement as it looks to defend its title and win its third Bottom 25 championship in the last four years. However, the Minutemen will have to keep an eye on No. 2 Colorado, as the Buffaloes were beaten 48-27 by Nevada.
Semi-finals
No. 6 Hawaii beats No. 1 UMass 31-13
No. 4 New Mexico defeats No. 2 Colorado 17-16
No. 1 UMass falling to No. 6 Hawaii was no surprise. There’s a significant gap between the two in my ratings that gave the Minutemen a serious advantage in the random number generator, but it’s an advantage UMass has earned on the field all season. The game between No. 2 Colorado and No. 4 New Mexico was much closer, but the Buffs held on despite a strong challenge to advance to The Bottom 25 Championship.
The championship of the bottom 25
No. 1. UMass beat No. 2 Colorado 2-0
What more could we have asked for in our title game than a battle between No. 1 and No. 2? It was a game both teams had been building towards all season, and in the end Colorado was just a little too much for UMass to overcome. The Minutemen won 2-0 on a safety when a bad click on a punt flew over the punter’s head, through the end zone and hit Ralphie right between the eyes. This caused Ralphie to go berserk through the stadium, but after a 25-minute delay, Ralphie’s handlers got things back in order and the game could be closed.
Colorado becomes the first Power Five program to win The Bottom 25 Championship. It is truly a historic moment. Congratulations to the Buffalos. Something tells me, though, that Deion Sanders has no plans to be back here next year.
Bottom 25 title history
2022: Colorado
2021: UMass
2020: COVID-19
2019: UMass
2018: UTP
2017: UTP
2016: Texan state
2015: UFC
2014: SMU
2013: Miami (Ohio)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-rankings-colorado-makes-history-as-bottom-25-champion-is-crowned-for-2022-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College football rankings: Colorado makes history as the Bottom 25 champion is crowned for the 2022 season
- Changes in protein may explain why more women develop Alzheimer’s disease
- Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023
- Here’s how to tell if you really need to wear a mask in the ‘triple demic’
- Snakes have clitoris: scientists overcome a massive taboo about female genitalia | Snakes
- Hospitals report increase in invasive streptococcal infections in children
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- New Cabaret production stars Miami actor who found fame on network TV but never forgot his Miami roots Miami Community News
- Ireland Cricket Board made no offer to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team
- Jill Biden dons blue midi dress for Marriage Law Honoring Ceremony – WWD
- Google Creates T-shirts for Play Points Platinum Members
- Wellington fire: Building to be demolished, roads closed