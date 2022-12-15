College football rankings: Colorado makes history as the Bottom 25 champion is crowned for the 2022 season

Dear bottom 25 readers, it’s that time of year again. The moment when the worst of the worst gather around the country’s most torn, unqualified football fields to compete in a playoff and determine the one and only champion in college football: The Bottom 25 Champion.

Twelve teams make up the playoff field this year, but only one can emerge from the bottom of the scrum with the crown. Who will it be? We’ll come back to that in a minute. First off, here’s a reminder of who we’ve had playing for the coveted award this season. With 12 teams in the field, with The Bottom Four receiving first round byes. Those four teams are:

No. 1 UMass (1-11)

No. 2 Colorado (1-11)

No. 3 South Florida (1-11)

No. 4New Mexico (2-10)

The next eight teams face off in the first round, with the loser of each matchup advancing.

No. 5 Northwest (1-11) at No. 12 Louisiana Tech (3-9)

No. 6 Hawaii (3-10) at No. 11 Charlotte (3-9)

No. 7 Nevada (2-10) at No. 10 FIU (4-8)

No. 8 Akron (2-10) at No. 9 Colorado State (3-9)

Now, as for an explanation of how the games are played, it’s simple. The bottom 25 rankings are based on my rating formula which I use to determine how likely each of the teams is to lose a game with the other. Then I consult the magic powers of an online number generator and ask it to choose a number between 1 and 100. This is my only route until these teams agree on an actual Bottom 25 Playoff.

Let’s go to the playoffs!

First round

No. 12 Louisiana Tech defeats No. 5 Northwestern 23–16

No. 11 Charlotte defeats No. 6 Hawaii 47-42

No. 10 FIU defeats No. 7 Nevada 38-34

No. 9 Colorado State defeats No. 8 Akron 14-13

Our first round had a stunning lack of setbacks as the favorites all won and knocked themselves out. This came as no surprise to me when it came to the games with Northwestern and Hawaii. However, Nevada and Akron both found themselves in coin-flip-like situations against FIU and Colorado State, but neither was able to pull off the win. Will it remain chalk white in the quarter-finals?

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Akron defeats No. 1 UMass 17-3

No. 7 Nevada defeats No. 2 Colorado 48-27

No. 3 South Florida beats No. 6 Hawaii 35-34

No. 5 Northwestern defeats No. 4 New Mexico 5-3

Of our four teams that received a bye, only South Florida was able to take advantage of the extra prep, pulling off a thrilling 35-34 upset over Hawaii to knock themselves out of the tournament. Elsewhere, No. 1 UMass made a strong opening statement as it looks to defend its title and win its third Bottom 25 championship in the last four years. However, the Minutemen will have to keep an eye on No. 2 Colorado, as the Buffaloes were beaten 48-27 by Nevada.

Semi-finals

No. 6 Hawaii beats No. 1 UMass 31-13

No. 4 New Mexico defeats No. 2 Colorado 17-16

No. 1 UMass falling to No. 6 Hawaii was no surprise. There’s a significant gap between the two in my ratings that gave the Minutemen a serious advantage in the random number generator, but it’s an advantage UMass has earned on the field all season. The game between No. 2 Colorado and No. 4 New Mexico was much closer, but the Buffs held on despite a strong challenge to advance to The Bottom 25 Championship.

The championship of the bottom 25

No. 1. UMass beat No. 2 Colorado 2-0

What more could we have asked for in our title game than a battle between No. 1 and No. 2? It was a game both teams had been building towards all season, and in the end Colorado was just a little too much for UMass to overcome. The Minutemen won 2-0 on a safety when a bad click on a punt flew over the punter’s head, through the end zone and hit Ralphie right between the eyes. This caused Ralphie to go berserk through the stadium, but after a 25-minute delay, Ralphie’s handlers got things back in order and the game could be closed.

Colorado becomes the first Power Five program to win The Bottom 25 Championship. It is truly a historic moment. Congratulations to the Buffalos. Something tells me, though, that Deion Sanders has no plans to be back here next year.

Bottom 25 title history

2022: Colorado

2021: UMass

2020: COVID-19

2019: UMass

2018: UTP

2017: UTP

2016: Texan state

2015: UFC

2014: SMU

2013: Miami (Ohio)