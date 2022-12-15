When the Netflix tennis documentary is out and what we learned from the trailer

Netflix has confirmed the release date for its new behind-the-scenes tennis documentary series Breakpoint.

Made by the production team behind it Formula 1: drive to survivethe show will follow top men’s and women’s players such as Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek throughout the 2022 season.

Other players featured in the series include current No. 3 Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime, in addition to the Woman’s No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything we know about the series so far:

Break Point release date

The first five episodes of Breakpoint will be released on Netflix on January 13, 2023, with episodes 6-10 in June.

The first episodes cover the first half of the tennis season, starting at the Australian Open and ending at Roland Garros for the French Open.

The second half of the series will cover the grass swing, including Wimbledon, Eastbourne and Queens, as well as the US Open and WTA and ATP finals.

What do we know about Break Point so far?

Breakpoint follows the fly-on-the-wall style of Drive to survive, with exclusive access to some of the world’s best players. It also features interviews with legends of the game such as Martina Navratilova, Maria Sharapova and Chris Evert.

Breakpoint will get up close and personal with these players over a year as they compete around the world on the ATP and WTA tours, according to a press release for the series.

From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressured lives of some of the world’s best tennis players.

Primarily following the younger sports stars, it aims to chart a changing of the guard in tennis after Roger Federers retired earlier this year. You can watch the trailer at the top of this page, or at YouTube here.

Who can be seen in Break Point?

This is a list of players appearing in the first series of Breakpoint:

Happy Auger-Too

Paula Badosa

Matthew Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Our Jabour

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Kasper Ruud

Ariana Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloan Stephens

Every Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The series also features interviews with:

Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Tony Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

Can Break Point match the success of Drive to Survive?

The victory in the doubles of the Kyrgios Australian Open is the focus of the first episode. Famed for his outbursts both on and off the pitch, the Australian could very well help bring in an early viewership.

The executive producers are Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees, the same team that created Drive to survive.

Many will hope that the documentary has a similar effect to tennis Drive to survive had on F1. The series, which was renewed for a fifth and sixth season earlier this year, is credited by many as playing a major role in F1’s massive rise in popularity in recent years.

More of Tennis

McLaren CEO Zak Brown called Drive to survive the all-important impact for Formula 1 in North America, also saying that people are going from I’ve never seen a Formula 1 race in my life to never miss a Formula 1 race again.

This series hopes to build on an already growing viewership in tennis, with US Open ratings up 33 per cent between 2020 and 2021 and the BBC reports that Wimbledon’s streaming audience reached a record 53.8 million in 2022.