Chris Plonsky named Naismith 2023 Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball





Austin, TexasTexas Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Chris Plonsky has been named a 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the organization announced today. Plonsky and Roy Williams, the 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball award, will be honored at the 2023 Final Four. The Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award was first presented in 1982 to Curt Gowdy in the men’s and in 1993 to Margaret Wade in the women’s. basketball. “Basketball has long been a personal love and career passion. I am humbled and grateful for this honor as shared by so many of our most accomplished and respected basketball leaders, mentors and professionals,” said Plonsky. “Thank you to the Atlanta Tipoff Club selection committee and the Naismith Awards for this unexpected but appreciated gift. Working with others on behalf of the game continues to be a privilege.” About Chris Plonsky: Earned three letters in basketball at Kent State, edited the school newspaper, and served as student Sports Information Director from 1976-1979. Worked in media relations at Iowa State University (1979-81). Joined the University of Texas athletic staff in January 1982 as director of information for women’s sports. Appointed Big East Conference Office Director of Public Relations in July 1986 and spent seven years with the league in public relations and assistant commissioner duties. Returned to UT Athletics in 1993 as Associate Athletics Director for External Services. She currently holds the position of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director. Board member of USA Basketball, member of the Collegiate Advisory Council of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), and former board member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Former president of the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics (NACDA), National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA), and Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly NACWAA). Named 2014 Women Leaders in College Sports Administrator of the Year. Inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame (2021). ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding achievements of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national awards in college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding college and high school men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are given to the men’s and women’s basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor was awarded the first Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the women’s inaugural recipient in 1983. Business partners of the Naismith Awards are Jersey Mike’s and Werner Ladder.

