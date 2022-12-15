Sports
Tennis-End of an era, but Alcaraz and Swiatek ready to keep the torch burning
LONDON, Dec. 15 (Reuters) – The men’s ‘big four’ may be in the past, but two of the remaining members, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, have stubbornly resisted the next generation in a seismic year for tennis.
Swiss maestro Roger Federer had not played since the summer of 2021, so while his retirement in September, aged 41, was not unexpected, it was still a shock.
Especially since Serena Williams, like Federer an icon whose impact extended far beyond the tennis court, said an emotional farewell at the US Open a few weeks earlier at the age of 40.
Williams, whose 23 Grand Slam titles make her the best female player ever in the eyes of most people – even if she finished one behind Margaret Court’s record – lost her third-round match to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
It sparked a wave of tributes for the American whose journey, along with Sister Venus, from the public courts of Compton in Los Angeles to more than two decades of dazzling domination was the stuff of Hollywood fairy tales.
“Congratulations, Serena, for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication and grace,” said former US President Barack Obama.
“Few athletes have inspired more people, both in and out of their sport!”
Federer certainly did in a career that spanned 20 Grand Slam titles, achieved with a panache we may never see again. He took effortless shooting to new heights during a 24-year professional career that laid the foundation for arguably the greatest era in men’s tennis.
Appropriately, he took a bow in London, scene of his record eight Wimbledon titles, playing doubles alongside Nadal, the Spaniard with whom his career has been gloriously intertwined.
Both were in tears and even held hands after their doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup, and there were few dry eyes in the house.
So tennis has two voids to fill in 2023, but Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek seem equipped for the job.
LASTING BRILLIANCE
Nadal started the year fighting back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, then made it 22 by dispatching Norwegian Casper Ruud for a 14th French Open.
Djokovic, deported ahead of the Australian Open after becoming embroiled in a political spat over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination, bounced back brilliantly to beat Nick Kyrgios to the Wimbledon title, taking his Grand Slam win to 21 brought.
But for all their enduring brilliance, the year ended with Alcaraz fast-forwarding to the post-Federer era.
He won the Miami Open in April, aged 18, and returned across the Atlantic in August to win the US Open, becoming the youngest ATP number one in the world at the same time.
The prospect of Alcaraz coming face-to-face with history-hunting Djokovic and ancient warrior Nadal in 2023 is mouth-watering.
The Polish Swiatek seems equipped for the kind of sustained domination Serena enjoyed in her pageantry.
The 21-year-old won eight titles this year, including her second and third Grand Slams at the French Open and US Open, and enjoyed a record-breaking 37 match winning streak.
It would have been fascinating to see her compete with Australia’s Ash Barty, who ended a 44-year wait for a singles champion at her home Grand Slam in January by defeating American Danielle Collins in Melbourne.
But less than two months later, world number one Barty announced that she was “exhausted” and was retiring at the age of 25.
Swiatek defeated up-and-coming American Coco Gauff in the French Open final and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the US Open final.
Jabeur, whose mesmerizing racket skills and bubbly personality endeared her to fans around the world, came tantalizingly close to becoming the first African woman and the first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title.
The podium looked set for her on Wimbledon’s Center Court, but she ran into Kazakhstan’s big serve Elena Rybakina, whose powerful swing shattered Jabeur’s dream.
Moscow-born and bred Rybakina’s title fight sat awkwardly with Wimbledon organizers scrambling to bar Russian players in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
With no sign of an end to the war, the one-sidedness of the tournament, which resulted in a £820,000 fine from the ATP, is likely to be tested again next year.
Reporting by Martyn Herman; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne
