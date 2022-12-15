Joe DeMarini, drafted by BSH, debuts in his thirties





Hello, dear Broad Street Hockey readers! My name is Joe DeMarini (yes, there are two new Joes), and I’ve been appointed as the game report writer for the site, mainly to save my poor friends, family, and anyone else I can corner in a bar for my insane raving about our beloved Philadelphia Flyers. There’s only so many times you can start a conversation with, What about those Flyers? Man, they suck, but here’s how I can fix it, before people totally reject you. Compared to others, I think I’m a relative newcomer to the Flyers fandom and hockey in general. I grew up in the Philly suburbs, so the team was always on my periphery, but I was never much of a sports guy. The most I knew about hockey was that everyone hated the Flyers, plus everything I could muster watching my freshman floormates play in Pitt NHL 09. One of those guys was a rabid San Jose sharks fan, and he came up with several gems that my family still says to this day: Sharks hockey loses hockey. Russian keepers are made from Swiss cheese. Here comes big DAANNNNN BOOOYLE! But yes Pitt. Like at the University of Pittsburgh. It’s true: I was surrounded by Penguins fans from 2009 to 2013 when the team took off, and that wasn’t the place to develop love for the Flyers. After graduating with a degree in English writing, I immediately moved out of the country, first to South Korea for two years, then to Australia for one year, and finally to Singapore for three years. There was no way I could put my energy into American sports with those time differences. When I moved back to the Philly area in December 2019, Flyers hockey was one of the things my family loved to watch, especially my brother, a huge Travis Konecny ​​fan, and I jumped on the bandwagon and never got off . They were on a hot streak! They would win the cup in 2020! Nothing can possibly stop this rising team! Sadly, it didn’t work out for the Flyers (or anyone) that year, but I was hooked: My trivia team’s name has been Fire for the past few months (name omitted), and my bowling league team is the Broad Street Bowlieswe even have shirts! The downside is that I only really know the Flyers as a miserable team, but on the bright side, the only way they can go is up! Right? Right?! At least I’ll be able to say I bought the team low, at the lowest level they’ve ever been, and somehow it’s still a team I want to write about. Moreover, it will give purpose to the pain of eternal mediocrity, and will make things all the sweeter if when they are competitive again. For now, though, Flyers hockey, like the Sharks of yesteryear, appears to be losing hockey. If people still use Twitter, I have one that, according to my bio, I usually use to shout about hockey. To be @jfdemarini, so feel free to follow me while the platforms are still active. I don’t post many hot shots of the team given the icy feeling they’ve been giving me lately, but sometimes I tweet about Yu-Gi-Oh! (nerd alert) or music. Very excited to be a part of BSH, and I suppose I’ll end up with one hot take/prediction: The Flyers are going to the playoffs in 2024-25 and going to win a round next season with a series win by Joël Farabee . Make it happen, Flyers.

