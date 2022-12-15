Sports
The Fiji Times Merewalesi defies all expectations
Merewalesi Vakacegu Rodan was introduced to table tennis in 2014.
To say she fell in love with the sport would be an understatement. Her passion for the table game was perhaps best measured by her personal commitment to never missing a training session, even when the family’s coffers were fuming.
The former Fiji Paralympian and multiple Pacific Games gold medalist said she fell in love with the sport from the first time she held a table tennis bat and vowed to one day become a champion in Fiji.
Although she had a spinal cord injury, Rodan defied all the odds stacked against her and went on to become one of the most recognizable and successful athletes in the Pacific.
She attended Vishnu Deo Memorial School for primary studies and transferred to Laucala Bay Secondary School and immediately jumped into the workforce where she was employed at the Special Tea Bread Shop in Raiwaqa.
“At the time, there were a lot of financial constraints at home, so my dad thought it was a good idea to start working after high school,” said the 55-year-old mother of six.
She entered the Fiji Vocational Center to teach and after completing her studies in 1987, she was contracted to teach at Naleba College in Vanua Levu, Labasa.
Originally from Sinuvaca village on Koro Island, Lomaiviti province, Rodan was diagnosed with sepsis in 2006, a condition that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
“As a young child, I had sharp pains in my back that would come and go over time,” she shared.
After years of shuttling back and forth between home and hospital, with doctors unable to find the source of the pain, she was finally diagnosed and underwent surgery in 2006 after her condition was diagnosed by a student nurse at the time.
“The doctors said there was a 50 percent chance I could walk again, but they weren’t going to make any promises.”
The realization that she may never walk again devastated Rodan. She said she was able to cope with the depression through the overwhelming support of her husband and children. Rodan said she believed she was blessed with such a close-knit family who had taken good care of her for the past 17 years.
After spending four months in the Tamavua Rehabilitation Center in Suva, Rodan returned to her home in Vatuwaqa and almost didn’t recognize the place.
“When I got home, I discovered that my husband and children had remodeled our house so that I would be more comfortable in my wheelchair. My kitchen was lowered; there were ramps around the place so I could easily drive to different rooms.
The 2016 Sportswoman of the Year said she got involved in table tennis through a friend, the late Seinimili Naivalu, who invited her to join a program called “Smash Down Barriers Program” funded by the Australian government.
First introduced in 2014, the program was run by the International Table Tennis Federation Oceania in partnership with the Fiji Table Tennis Association.
“Seinimili told me that they also wanted to include disabled people because they wanted it to be inclusive, so we were told to meet in Suva on Saturday night.”
After her first sessions that night, Mere said she fell in love with the sport instantly.
Former Fiji table tennis president, the late Anthony Ho, was present at the meeting and noticed and complimented Rodan after her first match.
“Then the coaches invited me to the next meeting and gave me dates of the other meetings to come.”
Not long after, Rodan became addicted to the sport and rarely missed a training session, most of which were held in Lauca.
|
