Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain | Cricket news

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain but will continue to lead the team in white-ball cricket.

Tim Southee will succeed Williamson as skipper of the redball team, starting with the upcoming tour of Pakistan this month, with Tom Latham being named vice-captain.

Batter Williamson has led the Blackcaps since 2016, when he took over from current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum.

“Captaining the Blackcaps in Test cricket was an incredibly special honour,” said Williamson. “For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I have enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format.

“Captainship comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision. After consultation with NZC, we have felt it was better to continue to captain the white-ball formats with two World Cups in the next two years.

“I am delighted to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. I have played with both of them for most of my career and I am confident they will do a great job.

“Playing for the Blackcaps and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I look forward to the cricket ahead.”

In 40 Tests under Williamson’s captaincy, New Zealand have won 22, drawn eight and lost ten, including guiding them to a victory over India last year to clinch World Test Championship glory.

He averaged over 57 with the bat during his time leading the side and earned the praise of New Zealand head coach Gary Stead following his decision to step down.

“Kane has led the testing team through a hugely successful period, a testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal,” said Stead.

“He has certainly led from the front with his own performances and that was very much the case in our bid to win the World Test Championship.

Image:

Tim Southee takes over as New Zealand Test captain





“The Test team has continued to evolve and develop throughout its time and the fact that we have been able to introduce new players and see them flourish almost immediately is a credit to Kane and his leadership.

“We hope by reducing his workload that we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson on the international stage for longer, and we know he will continue to be an important leader in this group.”

Southee becomes the 31st captain of the New Zealand Test team and the first specialist pace bowler to assume the role on a permanent basis since Harry Cave skippered the 1955 tour of Pakistan and India.

The 34-year-old has already captained the Blackcaps in 22 T20 internationals, winning 13 and losing nine, and is excited about the challenge of leading the Test team.

“It’s been an unreal few days and it’s just a huge honor to be appointed Test Captain,” said Southee. “I love Test cricket, it’s the ultimate challenge and I’m really excited about the chance to lead the team in this form.

“Kane has been an outstanding test captain and I look forward to working with Gary on how we can build on that.”