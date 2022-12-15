Irish waiting for Sam Hartman?





The Notre Dame football program has yet to land a transfer quarterback. With Hudson Card’s name being tossed around for now, could the team wait for Sam Hartman to enter the portal? Sam Hartman is a top level quarterback who has been Wake Forest’s leader for the past few years. With 5 years of experience at Wake Forest, Hartman is an established quarterback and would like to play for an elite program before entering the NFL. While he should already be on draft radars, leading a team like Notre Dame to the playoffs could only elevate his stature. He hasn’t made much noise since his statement a while ago when he stated that he would not be returning to Wake Forest for a sixth year. Hartman has been fantastic in his college career so far. His completion percentage is just under 60% and he has thrown just under 13,000 yards in his career. Sam totaled 107 passing touchdowns with 40 interceptions. This past year was arguably Sam’s best season in college. He had a career-high 63% completion percentage with 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He has really made an impact since high school where he only received 3 offers and was rated as the 767th best player in the country according to 247Sports’ curated ranking. According to Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, Hartman is arranged as the 13th top quarterback prospect for the 2023 draft. However, his status for next year will likely depend on the feedback he receives from NFL teams regarding his draft projections. Should Hartman receive positive feedback, it would make no sense for him to extend his college career. Most projections say he would benefit from an extra year at a major college program. While still undecided about his future, Hartman would undoubtedly make a difference to this Notre Dame football team. When he enters the portal, expect Notre Dame to chase him.

