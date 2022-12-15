The stars have pulled off hockey’s toughest trick

A few years after Jim Nill became the Stars’ general manager, the team’s core began to take off. Jamie Benn won the Art Ross, and John Klingberg was a Calder (and future Norris) candidate. An attacker with Art Ross potential, a Calder candidate and a Norris dark horse sounds familiar, doesn’t it? It shouldn’t, because that’s not how it’s supposed to work. Teams are supposed to wax and wane with their cores. Once the core is done, so is the team’s fortune. This is what sports teams call a rebuild, and it happens in every organization, including the staff won’t admit it. But in a sport where many front office executives lose their dignity in hopes of winning the lottery, Nill has kept his own. With Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger all locked up and in their prime, Nill rebuilt the Stars without refueling.

So how did he do the seemingly impossible? I’m not sure if Nill realized what he was building when he traded Loui Eriksson and a grab bag of prospects for Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley in 2013. I’m inclined to believe he didn’t either. The Stars were not a good team when he took over several months before that trade. But the thing is, they weren’t outright terrible either. At first glance, that sounds like an easy fix; if they weren’t That bad, they just had to get better to be good. Except for the team’s performance before Nill’s arrival used to be horrible. In the previous five seasons, the Stars controlled only 48 percent of the projected goal share at tied strength, ranking 25th in the league. So Nill took over a team that couldn’t even offer him the courtesy of finishing low enough to rank high. The Seguin trade changed that overnight. (As is the addition of Peverley, who has overseen a much-improved player development program since moving to the front office.)

However, achieving the impossible is not the same as achieving infallibly. The Stars missed the playoffs after the big trade for Jason Spezza in 2014, and they fell short of their promise during Lindy Ruff’s four-year run. The end of Ruff’s tenure could have signaled the start of a long-standing problem. It’s not hard to imagine what could have happened because we see it all the time. Example: Vancouver. After missing the playoffs in four straight seasons, the Canucks won two playoff rounds in 2020. Instead of acknowledging the mirage for what it was, they insisted on trying to win now. Now the new management has a coach it didn’t choose, and instead of getting assets on last season’s trade deadline for JT Miller, he was signed to an $8 million-a-year albatross on a team that wasn’t expected to compete immediately. And not the Canucks. The same happened in Chicago with Seth Jones, in San Jose with Erik Karlsson and in New York with Artemi Panarin. The mandate to win now usually disrupts the rebuilding process for many teams. That didn’t happen under Nill.

Part of any successful remodel is deftly managing the salary cap. Fans may have disapproved of Benn and Seguin’s contracts, but they were deals any other GM would have made. And that didn’t stop Nill from signing the new core for the long haul. None of this works without good design, and in 2017 Nill switched from the old core to the new.

The day you replace your core in the draft is the day you start losing games while you wait for your new additions to be NHL-ready. But again, that didn’t happen under Nill. Using even-strength plus-minus as a way of gauging the quality of Nill’s work, the Stars began to rise as soon as he took control, despite the fact that hereditary was not exchange capital.

Data per evolving hockey



That’s a lot to unpack, but the most important information is what the chart doesn’t show. According to Travis Yosts Research, it takes about five years of rebuilding teams to go from a bottom five team to one with a good chance of making the playoffs. Nill avoided this altogether and built up a line of succession at the same time. Can you name someone on the Blackhawks roster who can replace Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane? What about players who can take over from Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at the Capitals? Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh? Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty with the Kings? For the Stars, it’s simple: Robertson replaced Benn, Hintz replaced Seguin, and Heiskanen replaced Klingberg.

In some ways, Nill’s job is done. The Stars have only missed the playoffs once in consecutive seasons, and two things are worth noting when you look at the chart: first, the 2016/17 season was about injuries, not inefficiencies, and for the same amount of criticism (earned, granted) as Ken Hitchcock received, that team deserved a much better fate. (In fact, Dallas was the only team in the top 12 with a positive goal difference of equal strength to miss the playoffs.) Under Nill, the Stars have been a blisteringly effective team at the draft table since 2017. And look at the success of the coaches he’s hired: Ruff, Jim Montgomery, Rick Bowness, and Pete DeBoer, that’s a pretty strong display of common sense. What more can one ask for in a GM?

Well, a Stanley Cup would be nice. The Stars are a really good team, and they really are. But one of Nill’s biggest flaws persists. He has always been slow to plug holes when needed, whether it be goalkeeping and defense under Ruff or secondary scoring under Bowness. Under DeBoer, Dallas’ biggest problems are the leaks starting to appear on the blueline and within the middle six. Much has been said about Oettinger returning too early from his lower-body injury, but little has been said about the defense being 30th in dangerous shots at net allowed since Thanksgiving. All but 11 of the 28 goals conceded by the Stars in that span have been of the most dangerous kind. Neither Radek Faksa nor Denis Gurianov is the answer besides Seguin and Mason Marchment.

De Boer did what he could. Recasting Gerianov alongside Benn and Wyatt Johnston, and Seguin and Marchment alongside Ty Dellandrea shows early positive results. Sticking Heiskanen next to Nils Lundkvist maximizes Lundkvist’s play without lowering Heiskanens. But would Nill give up assets to free up space to take a few steps? All of the blueline’s regular players are signed for at least the next two seasons, and none of the marketable forwards would be considered attractive to opposing teams. This means Nill would have to do something unusual if he wants to give DeBoer a full deck. What that could be? It could be something big like trading for Jacob Chychrun or Brock Boeser, or it could be a small deal like giving Jesse Puljujarvi or Filip Zadina a change of scenery. There’s no reason to be shy. Dallas is fifth in the league. If they stay fifth by Christmas, they’ll have one 100 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Nill believes in loyalty and patience. His philosophy was good enough to rebuild without refueling, but can he go all in when the right opportunity presents itself?

That’s all that matters. Nill’s trade for Lundkvist was not normal. So maybe he has what it takes to learn new tricks. But this all depends on how much he believes in this team. Perhaps trading a first-rounder for a prospect, as Nill did to acquire Lundkvist, was the first domino of many to fall to eventually push all his chips in. Or maybe he believes too much in his process to deviate from it. Nill deserves a lot of credit for doing what no one else has done, but he still has unfinished business. And with the stars rising, now is the best time to get to it.

