Shahid Afridi on ‘Zimbabar’ chants during 2nd test





Shahid Afridi was extremely critical of the Zimbabar chans Photo: PTI The Pakistan cricket team was not having great days in recent days as they lost their home series to the visiting England with one match left in the bilateral series. England won both their matches, showing their new found Bazball style of playing Test Cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and Pakistan didn’t even stand a chance against the Three Lions. This series loss leaves them out of contention for a place in the final of the 2023 World Test Championships. One of the biggest disappointments of the series is the form of captain Babar Azam, who has scored a night after scoring a century in the 1st innings of the 1st test match in Rawalpindi. In fact, Babar Azam’s captaincy has also come into question, mainly due to the extremely positive result-oriented mentality of the England team. Former Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi has now criticized babarAzam for his timid approach and listening to outsiders to captain the side. As captain I always felt that you had to be a good leader and that was possible by uniting all the players. It means discussing your plans with seniors. When you start taking advice from outsiders and don’t involve seniors, problems come (up), Afridi said in an interaction with Samaa TV. However, the former Pakistani skipper strongly criticized the Multan crowd for their chants of ‘Zimbabar’ in Babar Azam during the second test. “We have also witnessed such things in our time. If we don’t appreciate our players, the world won’t appreciate them either. Babar Azam is undoubtedly the backbone of this team. His performances are not too bad in the series.” Wo koi table tennis ya squash ka khel to nahi khelne jata hai jo akele perform kare aur jeetwaye (He doesn’t play table tennis or squash to single-handedly win his team)? We can’t expect enough from an individual unless the XI delivers. He is the captain with many responsibilities. He is our hero and he will remain a hero,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/wo-koi-table-tennis-ya-squash-to-nahi-khelne-jata-hai-shahid-afridi-on-zimbabar-chants-during-2nd-test-article-96232344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos