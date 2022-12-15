Sports
Mustangs head to Pacific Northwest for Final Non-Conference Games
SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. After a week off, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team heads to the Pacific Northwest next week for the final two non-conference games of the season before Big West play begins.
The Mustangs (3-5) take on the University of Seattle on Monday, December 19 at 2 p.m. They then travel to the state of Montana on Wednesday, December 21 at 6 p.m. PT.
Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links to those and live stats you can follow can be found on the schedule page.
These will be Cal Poly’s first road races since November 18. So far this season the Mustangs are 1-2 in road games. In their final road game, they defeated Fresno State 48-47 on a game-winning layup by sophomore guard Annika Shah.
Through the first seven eight games of the season, Cal Poly’s schedule ranks 25th in the nation. The Mustangs have already played a now-No. 10 UCLA team, No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina.
Shah leads the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 3.0 per game and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.50, which ranks third in the Big West. She led the team in each of the last five games. Her three-position 44 percent shooting ranks second in the Big West and 57th in the country.
The Mustangs’ final game, a 79–76 overtime loss to Northern Arizona, saw Cal Poly reach career highs for three players. Shah scored a career-high 20 points, sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh poured a career-high 15 points, and freshman forward Sierra Lightie added career-highs of 13 points and six rebounds.
In all three of Cal Poly’s wins this season, the Mustangs have shot at least 41 percent from the field, 74 percent from the free throw line, and have held opponents to 53 points or less.
After Wednesday’s game against Montana State, the Mustangs are off until December 29 when they open Big West on the road at CSUN.
Explore Seattle: The Redhawks are winless in the season so far at 0-9. Coming off a 66-60 loss to Eastern Washington, it’s their last game. Before that, they lost to the Big West’s CSUN 97-90. Junior guard Peyton Howard leads Seattle by 10 points per game, scoring 18 in each of the last two games. Cal Poly leads the all-time series 3-2. However, Seattle won the last meeting in the 2019-2020 season.
Scouting in the state of Montana: After winning the Big Sky last season and clinching the NCAA Tournament, the Bobcats start this year 6-4. They won four of their first five games to start the season. Last week, they blew out Saint Mary’s at home 91-56 to improve to 4-2 in Bozeman this year. Montana State leads the all-time series with the Mustangs 3-1, most recently a 67-55 victory last year in San Luis Obispo.
Returning Mustangs: Despite losing two starters from last year, Cal Poly is bringing back a lot from last year’s team. Two of the team’s top three scorers are back this year.
Higher guard Maddie Willett returns after being second on the team last year with an 8.9 ppg score while leading the team in threes made and three-point percentage.
Senior forward Julia Not cheap is also back after averaging 8.3 ppg last season while appearing in 24 of 25 games and starting 11.
In addition to those two, five players are back this season who played in at least 22 games last year.
New sticks: Cal Poly added seven newcomers to the team this year, four freshmen and three Division I transfers. The three transfers consist of graduate student Nikola Kovacikovagraduate Oumou Toureand junior Taylor Wu.
Kovacikova comes to Cal Poly after previously playing at Penn and Georgetown. Last season with Penn, she played in 19 games with eight starts. Off the field, she earned Penn’s Norman J. Goldring Prize and George H. Frazier Prize, which is awarded to an older female student-athlete with the highest GPA. She spent her first two collegiate seasons in Georgetown. As a sophomore in 2019–20, she played in 27 games with 12 starts and was the Hoyas’ third leading scorer, averaging 7.9 ppg.
Toure comes to Cal Poly after working at Butler for the past three years. She played her freshman season before missing the next two due to an injury and the COVID pandemic. As a freshman in 2019-2020, she was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team. That season, she appeared in 27 games, made 20 starts and was second on the team in scoring at 9.1 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game. She also led the Big East and ranked 45th in the NCAA in steals per game at 2.33.
Wu spent the past three seasons at California Baptist University, playing in 70 career games. She made her mark as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 6.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg in 18.4 minutes per game. She broke the program freshman scoring record after dropping 37 points against Ottawa (AZ) and in the same game broke the program record for threes made in a game with 10.
As a sophomore, she started 19 of 27 games, averaging 8.9 ppg, 1.7 apg and 21.9 minutes per game. She scored 11 times in double figures, including a season-high 15 against Pepperdine.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopoly.com/news/2022/12/14/womens-basketball-mustangs-head-to-pacific-northwest-for-final-non-conference-games.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mustangs head to Pacific Northwest for Final Non-Conference Games
- Trump’s former White House counsel makes announcement about a criminal reference for Trump
- Accompanying President Joko Widodo, the Coordinating Minister of Airlangga attends the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN European Union Summit
- Will Republican voters stick with Trump in 2024?
- 8 important reasons why you should choose sustainable fashion
- China’s hospitals strained as Covid cases rise – BBC News
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver speech at the opening of the 2nd round of COP15
- Shahid Afridi on ‘Zimbabar’ chants during 2nd test
- ‘Even an enemy could…’: Imran Khan accuses ex-Pakistani army chief Bajwa of granting favors to sheriffs
- Court bans Erdogan’s rival from politics, sentences him to jail – Reuters
- Exclusive: US will soon remove some Chinese entities from red flag list, US official says
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and other political leaders pay tribute to Iron Man of India