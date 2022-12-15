Mustangs head to Pacific Northwest for Final Non-Conference Games

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. After a week off, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team heads to the Pacific Northwest next week for the final two non-conference games of the season before Big West play begins.

The Mustangs (3-5) take on the University of Seattle on Monday, December 19 at 2 p.m. They then travel to the state of Montana on Wednesday, December 21 at 6 p.m. PT.

Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links to those and live stats you can follow can be found on the schedule page.

These will be Cal Poly’s first road races since November 18. So far this season the Mustangs are 1-2 in road games. In their final road game, they defeated Fresno State 48-47 on a game-winning layup by sophomore guard Annika Shah .

Through the first seven eight games of the season, Cal Poly’s schedule ranks 25th in the nation. The Mustangs have already played a now-No. 10 UCLA team, No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina.

Shah leads the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 3.0 per game and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.50, which ranks third in the Big West. She led the team in each of the last five games. Her three-position 44 percent shooting ranks second in the Big West and 57th in the country.

The Mustangs’ final game, a 79–76 overtime loss to Northern Arizona, saw Cal Poly reach career highs for three players. Shah scored a career-high 20 points, sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh poured a career-high 15 points, and freshman forward Sierra Lightie added career-highs of 13 points and six rebounds.

In all three of Cal Poly’s wins this season, the Mustangs have shot at least 41 percent from the field, 74 percent from the free throw line, and have held opponents to 53 points or less.

After Wednesday’s game against Montana State, the Mustangs are off until December 29 when they open Big West on the road at CSUN.

Explore Seattle: The Redhawks are winless in the season so far at 0-9. Coming off a 66-60 loss to Eastern Washington, it’s their last game. Before that, they lost to the Big West’s CSUN 97-90. Junior guard Peyton Howard leads Seattle by 10 points per game, scoring 18 in each of the last two games. Cal Poly leads the all-time series 3-2. However, Seattle won the last meeting in the 2019-2020 season.

Scouting in the state of Montana: After winning the Big Sky last season and clinching the NCAA Tournament, the Bobcats start this year 6-4. They won four of their first five games to start the season. Last week, they blew out Saint Mary’s at home 91-56 to improve to 4-2 in Bozeman this year. Montana State leads the all-time series with the Mustangs 3-1, most recently a 67-55 victory last year in San Luis Obispo.

Returning Mustangs: Despite losing two starters from last year, Cal Poly is bringing back a lot from last year’s team. Two of the team’s top three scorers are back this year.

Higher guard Maddie Willett returns after being second on the team last year with an 8.9 ppg score while leading the team in threes made and three-point percentage.

Senior forward Julia Not cheap is also back after averaging 8.3 ppg last season while appearing in 24 of 25 games and starting 11.

In addition to those two, five players are back this season who played in at least 22 games last year.

New sticks: Cal Poly added seven newcomers to the team this year, four freshmen and three Division I transfers. The three transfers consist of graduate student Nikola Kovacikova graduate Oumou Toure and junior Taylor Wu .

Kovacikova comes to Cal Poly after previously playing at Penn and Georgetown. Last season with Penn, she played in 19 games with eight starts. Off the field, she earned Penn’s Norman J. Goldring Prize and George H. Frazier Prize, which is awarded to an older female student-athlete with the highest GPA. She spent her first two collegiate seasons in Georgetown. As a sophomore in 2019–20, she played in 27 games with 12 starts and was the Hoyas’ third leading scorer, averaging 7.9 ppg.

Toure comes to Cal Poly after working at Butler for the past three years. She played her freshman season before missing the next two due to an injury and the COVID pandemic. As a freshman in 2019-2020, she was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team. That season, she appeared in 27 games, made 20 starts and was second on the team in scoring at 9.1 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game. She also led the Big East and ranked 45th in the NCAA in steals per game at 2.33.

Wu spent the past three seasons at California Baptist University, playing in 70 career games. She made her mark as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 6.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg in 18.4 minutes per game. She broke the program freshman scoring record after dropping 37 points against Ottawa (AZ) and in the same game broke the program record for threes made in a game with 10.

As a sophomore, she started 19 of 27 games, averaging 8.9 ppg, 1.7 apg and 21.9 minutes per game. She scored 11 times in double figures, including a season-high 15 against Pepperdine.