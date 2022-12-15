This week in ACC Volleyball





Thursday December 8 No. 1Louisville vs. No. 2 pits approx. 9:30 am | ESPN Pointing to ACC Volleyball Three ACC teams are ranked in the top 15 in the most recent AVCA Top 25 Poll (November 28). Louisville is No. 4, Pitt is No. 6 and Georgia Tech is No. 13. The final poll will be released on Monday, December 19.

No. 1 seed and No. 2 overall seed Louisville will face No. 2 seed Pitt on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in the Semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The game will begin approximately 30 minutes after completion of the first semifinal between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 San Diego.

This is the second straight appearance by both teams and the second appearance in program history in the Final Four. It also marks the fourth and fifth semi-final journey for an ACC team.

With the two ACC teams facing each other for the third time this season, the competition is guaranteed for the first time in the championship game and a title shot for the first time in ACC history.

The Cardinals (30-2) won No. 3 Oregon (26-6), 3-2, in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Panthers (31-3) defeated No. 1 seed and defending champion Wisconsin (26-7). ) by the same margin in Madison, Wisconsin, to punch their tickets into the National Semifinals.

Louisville finished on a 7-1 scoring run to secure its spot in the semifinals, finishing on a .217 batting percentage with 56 kills. After dropping the third set and trailing 2-1, the Cardinals fought back to win the fourth set, 27-25, and dominate the fifth, securing the game by a score of 15-6 in the fifth set.

Louisville’s Anna DeBeer finished with 17 kills, hitting .222, 10 digs and three blocks to lead the Cardinals to a 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 victory over Oregon in the KFC Yum ! Centre.

In a dramatic Wisconsin win, Pitt posted 67 kills and rallied after dropping the first set. The Panthers took the second and third sets to take a 2–1 lead, but Wisconsin fought back to tie the game at two sets apiece. In the deciding fifth set, Pitt jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. Wisconsin rallied to claim a 13-12 lead, but the Panthers recorded three straight runs to secure the win.

Pitts Courtney Buzzerio led the team with 18 kills, including the last point to win the game.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association named Louisville’s Dani Busboom Kelly and Claire Chaussee East Region Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. This is the fourth AVCA coach award for Busboom Kelly.

This marks the first time in NCAA Tournament history that two female coaches are in the final four: Busboom Kelly and Jennifer Petrie of San Diego.

Three ACC student-athletes were named AVCA First Team All-Americans: Louisville’s Claire Chaussee and Pitt’s Courtney Buzzerio and Serena Gray.

Three more earned AVCA Second Team All-America honors: Georgia Techs Julia Bergmann, Louisvilles Elena Scott and Pitts Valeria Vazquez Gomez.

Two earned AVCA Third Team All-America honors, Pitts Rachel Fairbanks and Louisvilles Amaya Tillman.

The AVCA East Coast Regional Coach of the Year and Player of the Year awards went to Pitt Head Coach Dan Fisher and Courtney Buzzerio, respectively. The Panthers have had a Regional Player of the Year in three of the last four seasons.

Five Panthers were named AVCA All-East Coast Region: Courtney Buzzerio, Rachel Fairbanks, Serena Gray, Chiamaka Nwokolo and Valeria Vazquez Gomez.

The Cardinals earned four of the ACC’s five Season of the Year awards, while Wake Forest claimed another to win 2022 All-ACC Volleyball honors.

Louisville graduate student outside hitter Claire Chaussee earned ACC Player of the Year honors, while her teammate, senior middle blocker Amaya Tillman, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Louisville’s Raquel Lazaro was named ACC Setter of the Year and Wake Forest’s Emma Farrell was named ACC Freshman of the Year.

After leading the Cardinals to a 26–2 regular season record and its third straight ACC championship, Dani Busboom Kelly was named ACC Coach of the Year for the third straight year and third time in her career.

ACC season awards, as well as the All-ACC teams, were determined by a vote of the league’s 15 head coaches.

