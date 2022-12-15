Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England is also redefining test cricket

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI (Reuters) England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and revolutionize test cricket with an equally daring approach to the longest format of the game.

After years of under-performance as a 50-overs team, Eoin Morgan led England to their first ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 and three years later Jos Buttler led them to their second T20 World Cup title, making them the first team to win both owns limited-overs crowns.

It was their premature exit from the 2015 World Cup in Australia that had forced England to rethink their approach to limited overs cricket.

And it took a 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia, and an equally daunting tour of the West Indies, to force what the British media dubbed a red ball reset.

Accordingly, the reins of the test team were given to two men with identical cricketing philosophies.

Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as test captain and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum came on board as coach, the partnership producing spectacular and immediate results.

At home, England won six of their first seven Tests playing a highly entertaining brand of results-oriented cricket that made fans sit up and take notice.

Even those who doubted the radical approach would succeed abroad have become convinced Bazball believers after England recorded their first series victory in Pakistan since 2000-01.

We tried to make test cricket as exciting as the short formats, Stokes said after England called up one of their biggest away wins at Rawalpindi.

Who wouldn’t want to see a test go into day five and be played like that?

Stokes insists England are not interested in a draw and don’t mind losing in their determined pursuit of victory.

The 31-year-old, who had already secured his legacy with match-winning performances in two World Cup finals, has led by example in Rawalpindi in particular.

Stokes gave his batters license to tremble, led their lion-hearted bowling down a lifeless lane, made a bold statement and set attacking pitches to force a result.

That was one of the greatest test captain demonstrations I’ve ever seen, gushed former England captain Nasser Hussain.

While it’s an interesting time for Test cricket, T20 continued to thrive with South Africa and the United Arab Emirates announcing new competitions next month.

OLYMPIC PUSH

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also pushed for the inclusion of T20 games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The governing body, which wants the game in multi-sport events, took particular heart from the women’s T20’s successful debut at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where Meg Lanning led Australia to the gold medal.

It was a predictable triumph for arguably the greatest women’s side ever to win the 2022 ODI World Cup after going the tournament undefeated.

Australian cricket fans also had their share of grief.

Hours after mourning the passing of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, master leg spinner Shane Warne died in Thailand.

Tributes poured in and high-profile athletes, politicians and celebrities attended the memorial to cement Warne’s status as one of the game’s greats.

Two months later, Warne’s former teammate Andrew Symonds was killed in a car accident in Queensland.

Despite losing in the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, Pakistan had a positive year.

They convinced England and Australia to remove security concerns and tour the country again, which should encourage other teams to play in Pakistan.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ed Osmond)