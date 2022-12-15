Sports
5 options to replace Ryan Walters as Illini defensive coordinator
Illinois football lost a pretty big member of the family on Tuesday when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took over Purdue’s football program.
This move came as a surprise, but only because I thought Walters had one more season as leader of the Illini. However, he has earned the head coaching position with the Boilermakers. Walters is a great defensive coordinator.
But this also leaves many Illini fans wondering who we’re going to hire as the next defensive coordinator. There are a few options that come to mind. Some are internal, some are household names, and there’s one joker I threw in.
Here are the five options for replacing Ryan Walters as Illinois defensive football coordinator.
1. Chris Ash Current Las Vegas Raiders DB Coach
The first name I’m going to throw out there for the defensive coordinator position is Chris Ash. Yes, if that name sounds familiar, he was a former Big Ten coach.
Ash has a long history of coaching. He started at San Diego State as a defensive backs coach and worked his way up from there.
In 2011, Ash would join Bielema’s coaching staff in Wisconsin as a defensive coordinator. They would spend two seasons together, and Wisconsin would give up only 19.7 points and 19.0 points per game while Ash was the defensive coordinator.
Bielema would then go to Arkansas and Ash followed. Ash was the defensive coordinator with the Razorbacks for one season before taking the job as Rutgers head coach.
Ash is currently the Las Vegas Raiders defensive back coach. He is developing one of the youngest secondaries in the NFL. One of those young players is former Illini Nate Hobbs, who is currently ranked No. 3 among cornerbacks in the red zone defense and No. 11 in the pass rush defense.
Bielema likes to hire people he knows as a coach. He already knows most of the coaches he hires. Ash has college-level experience and knows Bielema. This seems to fit well.
