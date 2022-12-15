Seminoles’ Hyde publishes women’s tennis schedule





TALLAHASEE, Fla The Florida State Womens Tennis team, which has played in five straight NCAA Tournaments, will play against 10 teams that advanced into the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including home games against Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Wake Forest at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Complex as head coach Jen Hyde begins her 19the jump as the Seminoles Head Coach. The winningest coach in Florida state history, Hyde has led the Seminoles to two Elite 8 appearances in 2018 and 2021, as well as 16 NCAA Championship appearances. Our strength each year is one of the great things about playing in the ACC, Hyde said. We have the opportunity to compete week in and week out against the best teams in the country. This season is relatively heavy in ACC travel, meaning hostile crowds and challenging conditions. We will be watching and leaning on our incredibly passionate fan base in Tallahassee to have our backs whenever we get the chance to compete at home. This is going to be very exciting for the Noles and I can’t wait to get started here at home in January. The Seminoles spring schedule includes 11 games at the Florida campus Speicher Complex, starting with Florida Gulf Coast (January 20), Mercer (January 22), and Florida A&M (January 22). Florida State will play host to nationally ranked opponents Miami (March 5), Wake Forest (March 10), NC State (March 12) and Virginia (March 26) in ACC play in an action-packed series of games throughout the month of March. The Seminoles will play host to ACC foes Virginia Tech (March 24), Notre Dame (April 6) and Louisville (April 8) to bring their ACC home game tally to seven. Florida State will also face 2022 NCAA Tournament participants Arkansas (January 27), Old Dominion (February 19), and Georgia Tech (April 14) and possibly Stanford (January 28) in road races. The Seminoles are the number 2 seed in the Stanford Region for the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend (January 27-28) The Seminoles are in one of 15 pods of four teams each in the national tournament, which will serve as the 2023 spring season opener through the whole country. The Seminoles will play Arkansas in the first round of the tournament and Stanford or Kansas State in the second round. The regional winners from the ITA Kickoff Weekend will advance to the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championships, in Seattle, Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seminoles.com/seminoles-hyde-release-womens-tennis-schedule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos