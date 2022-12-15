Reacting to Team Finland’s 2023 World Junior Roster

Brad Lambert is back in Team Finland for the 2023 World Junior Championship. Steven Ellis/The hockey news

The last member of the four major world junior hockey nations has released their roster.

Team Finland has one 25-man squad so they will have to cut back a few times before the tournament starts. They have 15 NHL drafted players, a forward eligible for 2023 and also an acclaimed defenseman eligible for 2024.

The Finns again enter the tournament as the weakest of the powerhouses on paper, but will try to do what they always seem to do: be greater than the sum of its parts.

They have a few stars up front, some impressive blueline talent, including a 2024 draft-eligible stud, and stable goalkeepers. With their professional system and cohesive team play, the Finns will be a force as always.

Top heavy but structured

The Finns will rely heavily on their top talent to score on time, which is often the case for Finland at international tournaments. Brad Lambert (WPG) and Joakim Camel (NSH) will be considered the team’s dynamic offensive players. Lambert was outstanding in the shortened tournament last December, but had an up-and-down world juniors over the summer as they replayed the tournament. Kemell had the opposite experience, looking lost in December and then scoring the lights out in August.

Ville Koivunen (CAR) is one of Finland’s most consistent players in international tournaments at every level and will be looked at again to support Lambert and Kemell in the top six on the team. Players like Oliver Capanen and Jane Nyman will be trusted for secondary scoring, but the Finns will be offensive due to their excellent structure and professional style of play as a unit.

Aleksi Heimosalmi (CAR) becomes the key piece on the blueline, bringing his dynamic skating and offensive creation from the backend to the tournament. Aaron Kiviharjua defender who qualifies for the 2024 draft will be the biggest wild card for the team depending on how big of a role he plays as it will determine how this blue line is built. Topia Vilen (NJD) and Otto Salin (LA) will also help fill key roles at the rear.

Notable omissions and snubs

The omissions from Finland’s roster are possibly the least egregious of any major powerhouse at the World Junior Championship.

Mike Matika (ARI) is perhaps the biggest omission as the winger is having a strong season in the USHL with 32 points in 21 games. Committed to the University of Denver, Matikka is likely a victim of the team wanting specific player types for roles on the team.

Samu Salminen (NJD) and Samu Tuomaala (PHI) are other notable omissions. Neither have an outstanding season, but they have been a big part of Finnish international teams in the past. Salminen most recently captained the U-18 World Championship where he scored nine points in seven games. Tuomaala was the top scorer at that same tournament with 11 points and was named the tournament’s all-star. However, his development over the past year has been worrying, so it’s not entirely shocking that he was left out of the squad.

Aron Kiviharju and the eligible design

All eyes will be on the Finns’ youngest player, Kiviharju, born in 2006. The 16-year-old defender has already played a handful of Liiga matches and is pretty much a point-per-game player at U-20 level in Finland.

His poise and intelligence have made him one of the best players in consideration for the 2024 NHL draft. Kiviharju is an excellent breakaway passer who can turn defense into offense by moving pucks efficiently and quickly across ice. He could play top-four minutes for this Finnish squad and really put his name near the top of the draft class next year.

The only player on the squad eligible for the 2023 draft is forward being hameenaho who plays for Assat in the Liiga. He has 13 points in 28 games, solid numbers for an 18-year-old. Hameenaho should fit right into this U-20 squad as he plays a very structured and process oriented game. He effectively anticipates and disrupts play in the neutral zone, which should allow him to earn a role in the bottom six and possibly surprise with some timely low scores.

The tournament kicks off December 26 through January 5 in Halifax, NS and Moncton, NB.