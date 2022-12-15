Google honors Claudio Kano, Brazilian table tennis player for his contributions to the sport





Google today dedicates a beautiful sporty doodle to Claudio Kano, a Japanese Brazilian table tennis player. He is remembered for giving all his efforts to popularize the sport in Brazil, despite having a very short life. He is honored for leading Brazilian table tennis in the 1990s. Claudio Kano (originally called Cláudio Mitsuhiro Kano) was born on December 18, 1965 in São Paulo, Brazil. He started playing table tennis at Clube Showa at the age of ten. His skills made a big impression on the top tennis players. They suggested that he and his parents join the São Bernardo Club, which is considered to have the best table tennis teams in Brazil. Claudio Kano played against some of the most competitive players in the world a few years later. He was able to make friends with professional players from the worldwide circuit due to his fluency in English, Spanish and Japanese. After playing with Olympic champions in Sweden for four years, Claudio Kano returned to Brazil as one of the country’s most talented players. Claudio Kano reached good heights in the sports world at a fairly young age. He became the unofficial manager of the Brazil national team. He was given the responsibility of guiding young players. He went on to win two gold medals in men’s doubles and men’s team table tennis at the 1983 Pan American Games, catapulting him to national hero status. Claudio Kano won 10 more medals, including five golds, at the Pan American Games. He became a role model for children across the country. He also competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 1993 Barcelona Olympics, finishing in the top 20 in both competitions. Claudio Kano had competed in the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics but lost in the first stages of both. Sadly, he died at the age of 30 on July 1, 1996 in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was about to compete in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He still lives in the hearts of athletes all over Brazil. Also Read: Donald Pandiangan: Google Doodle Celebrates 77th Birthday Of Archery Legend Robin Hood

