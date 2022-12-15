Sports
Wisconsin football hosted a transfer DL and two quarterbacks this week
After a big official visiting weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football team has had solid momentum on the recruiting trail with commitments from cornerback Jonas Duclona, safety Braedyn Moore and tight end Tucker Ashcraft over the past two days.
While adding all three players to the 2023 recruiting class is major news for the Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell has also set his sights on potentially adding multiple players to the program through the transfer portal in the near future.
Looking to meet needs through the portal, Fickell and Wisconsin are receiving three key transfer visitors this week and have shown a willingness to be active since the transfer portal opened last week.
Here’s a look at the three players on campus this week for Badgers as Wisconsin looks to add them to the 2023 roster.
Freshman quarterback Nick Evers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers, a promising transfer, began his visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.
With four years of eligibility left, Evers is a long-term option at the quarterback position, and he comes from an Oklahoma system similar to what new offensive coordinator Phil Longo hopes to implement with the Badgers.
Evers donned a redshirt with the Sooners last season and only played in one game, but he initially signed up last winter in Oklahoma as an early entrant with a lot of hype. Committed to Oklahoma due to offers from around the country, he was ranked the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country by the Rivals.
From Flower Mound High School in Texas, Evers threw for over 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns in his last two years of high school, and he’s also a great athlete with the ability to run. The 6-foot-3 quarterback ran for 18 touchdowns on the ground as a senior and has the mobility and arm strength to do a little bit of everything on the football field.
Wisconsin made the first official visit for Evers since entering the portal on Dec. 5, which could be good news for the Badgers as the team looks to increase competition at the quarterback position heading into spring football.
Former four-star defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy
Texas A&M transfer guard Elijah Jeudy begins his three-day official visit to Madison on Wednesday.
Another talented transfer with a lot of potential, Jeudy came to Texas A&M as a heralded four-star edge rusher and has since gone on to become a 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman.
From Philadelphia, Jeudy signed with the Aggies as part of the 2021 recruiting class with a final five from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as offers from Alabama and others.
Scroll to Continue
After getting a new jersey his first year on campus, Jeudy has played sparingly at the college level so far and is looking for a new home with game time as a motivating factor. With the Badgers losing Keeanu Benton to the NFL as a starting nose, there is a path for playing time in Wisconsin.
Jeudy, a highly sought-after transfer, recently made an official visit to Nebraska last weekend and tweeted that he will attend Boston College after attending Madison.
Graduate transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong
While Luke Fickell has expressed his desire on multiple occasions to ideally build a program through high school and development, he’s also bringing in Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong for an official visit this coming weekend.
A multi-year starter at Virginia, Armstrong is one of the top senior quarterbacks available in the transfer portal and could act as a bridge to some of the younger quarterbacks on the roster.
The athletic lefty had a lesser year in 2022, throwing for just 2,200 yards and seven touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in a new system, but the year before lit up the college football world with 4,449 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with ten interceptions in 2021.
Armstrong is also a proficient runner with over 1,200 Virginia rushing yards and 20 career rushing touchdowns. However, it’s hard to know exactly which season is an accurate representation of what Armstrong could bring to his next school. In 2021, he had the Heisman Trophy in consideration, but his 2022 numbers are actually worse than what the Badgers had in former Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz, who left the program before the transfer portal a week ago.
Armstrong will visit the state of Oklahoma according to Matt Zenitz of On3 and has only one year left as a graduate transfer.
