Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022 Preview





This year’s premier men’s and women’s tennis scene exhibition kicks off at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports CityAbu Dhabi, UAE With names like world champion Carlos Alcaraz, former US Open winner Emma Raducanu, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Borna Coric and Cameron Norrie, this year is sure to be a memorable tournament and a great follow-up to the 2023 season. Alcaraz, who is rumored to be the favorite to take home the title from December 16 to 18 bet365 bonus code ontario, will likely use this event to prepare for his run at the Australian Open Down Under next month. Alcaraz received more good news today, as his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has been named coach of the year by the ATP Tour. Alcaraz is challenged by Ruud, Rublev, Coric and Norrie, but perhaps his biggest competition this week will come from Tsitsipas. The Greek star, who will turn 25 next year, has recorded a very impressive 61 wins on the track this season, compared to just 24 defeats. With nine career titles, Tsitsipas has been one of the most consistent players on the Tour over the past three years. Tsitsipas has not won a match against Alcaraz in three lifetime encounters. The Spaniard became famous at the US Open last year after beating Tsitsipas in five thrilling sets. Other notable contenders this week include Cincinnati winner Coric and ATP Finals semifinalist Rublev. Both players will try to finish their season in the strongest possible way. Coric’s year took off as he defeated 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal en route to his first Masters 1000 title in Mason, Ohio. Coric recently won the ATP Tour comeback player of the year award and is currently ranked #26 in the rankings. Rublev will also be one to watch in Abu Dhabi this week. The 25-year-old, who owns one of the best forehands in the world, won four titles in 2022. Rublev is also a fan favorite wherever he plays, thanks in large part to its high octane rating. Fans in Abu Dhabi will also be treated to an amazing women’s match this week, as Emma Raducanu takes on Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur. Raducanu, who rose to fame last year by winning the US Open as a qualifier, has become one of the most popular players on the WTA over the past 12 months. Her opponent Jabeur is no stranger to watching on the Tour either, as her eclectic play and beaming smile are always a welcome sight at any Tour stop.

