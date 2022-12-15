Boy Hockey: How Andrew Jicha and a line change led Oregon past Monroe | Sport

Connect with us

Oregon boy hockey coach Larry Clemens tested a new line by putting junior forward Andrew Jicha on the same line as seniors Jacob Cameron and Simon Dosher.

The line change paid off immediately. Jicha scored two goals and had three assists to lead the Panthers to a 7–2 victory over Monroe on December 9 at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo.

The trio of Jicha and his new linemates Cameron and Dosher combined for four goals and four assists.

I had a new line with Dosher and Cameron tonight and it worked really well, said Jicha. They were scoring and it was great to see some of the other guys score tonight. When teams scout us, we can all score. It doesn’t matter who scores as long as we get one in the net.

The win improves Oregon to 3-1, 2-1 Badger West.

It’s a big game for conferences, said Jicha. We can take every victory in the conference and build momentum and confidence. We started strong and finished stronger. That’s who we are. We just have to win.

Oregon stormed back from a one-goal deficit. Monroes Patrick Alt scored a short-handed goal in the first period at 4 minutes 27 seconds to put the Cheesemakers ahead 1-0. Cameron scored a short-handed draw at 4:14 on assists from Jicha and senior forward Edgar Nieto to tie the game at 1. Just 42 seconds later, sophomore forward Easton Lindert scored on an assist from junior forward Mason Anderson to give the Panthers lead 2-1.

Both Cameron and Nieto finished with one goal and two assists.

He bought his time, worked hard and stuck to the process, Clemens said of Nieto. He spends extra time on the ice and does everything he can to play more.

The Panthers defeated the Cheesemakers 18-9 in the first period.

We were confident that we were the better team in the first period, Clemens said.

Jicha said the Panthers wanted to build on a one-goal lead after the first.

We wanted to build on that and the locker room talks were about how to keep our momentum, he said. We know with Monroe that they will not give up and we have seen them beat us over the years.

Nieto scored 1:16 in the second period. Dosher scored on passes from Jicha and Cameron about six minutes later to extend the Panthers’ lead to 4–1.

Clemens said the first shift of the second period didn’t go in the Panthers’ direction, but Nieto’s goal helped turn the table.

Oregon sealed the win with three goals in the third period. Jicha scored his first goal on an assist from Cameron 22 seconds into the third period. About five minutes later, he scored his second goal on assists from junior defensemen Logan Leatherberry and Brock Buskager to give the Panthers a 6–2 lead.

Senior forward Ty Zurawik capped the score with a goal on assists from Jicha and Nieto at 10:07.

The Panthers outsprinted the Cheesemakers at 41-25. Oregon junior goaltender Nate McAlpine had 23 saves. Both teams failed to capitalize on the power play. The Cheesemakers went 0-for-6 on the power play and the Panthers went 0-for-5.

Our penalty kill is pretty powerful tonight, Clemens said. We feel pretty good with where it is.

Oregon was scheduled to receive Baraboo/Portage on Tuesday, December 13 and Sauk Prairie on Thursday, December 15.

