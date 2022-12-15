I told her ‘tomorrow is my debut’. When I woke up the next day, she had passed away | Cricket





Pakistani star player Naseem Shah is widely regarded as one of the most talented pacesetters in cricket today. In a short span of time, Naseem, who had made his test debut for Pakistan in 2019, has cemented his place as one of the key players for the side in all formats; he has played in 14 Tests and 16 T20Is for the side so far, as well as being one of Pakistan’s leading fast bowlers in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. However, the 19-year-old pacer had the toughest start to his international career in 2019 when he endured the loss of his mother just a day before his Pakistani debut. Aged 16, Naseem braved tragedy to appear for Pakistan against Australia in Brisbane, where he picked David Warner’s wicket in the side’s only bowling innings. Three years later, Naseem opened up about the incident that turned his life upside down. I was too attached to my mother. When I was 12 I left home because of cricket. I moved to Lahore. When my debut came, she called me the day before and I told her ‘tomorrow is my debut’. She never watched TV, she didn’t understand cricket. But I told her ‘you have to watch the game tomorrow because I’m playing, I’ll be on live TV’. She was so happy that she said she will come to Lahore to watch the game. When I woke up, management came to me and said ‘your mother has passed away’, Naseem recalled during an interview with Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports Cricket. For the next six to eight months I struggled so much. No one thinks about what’s going on inside you. I used to have a lot of medicine, I saw my mother everywhere. I often thought of her. When you play for Pakistan, everyone expects performance from you. I also had a lot of injuries at that time, so it was a tough time. However, I learned from it. I’m stronger now. My (Pakistani) debut was the hardest day of my life. I can handle it if I don’t perform well now because I know how tough it was, Naseem continued.

