Lincoln Kienholz joins Ohio State’s football recruiting class in 2023





After Brock Glenn’s flip to Florida State left Ohio State football without a quarterback in the class of 2023, Lincoln Kienholz turned that Wednesday morning. The four-star quarterback from South Dakota Pierre announced he was turning his bet from Washington to the Buckeyes, joining Ohio State as the No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. “After much talking and thinking, I am (am) very blessed with this opportunity,” Kienholtz tweeted Wednesday. “Thank you (Corey Dennis) and the staff as well as everyone who went on this ride.” Kienholz was the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year, with 3,422 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 66.6% completion percentage. As a runner, Kienholz had 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 12 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Kienholtz joins a quarterback room that will also include Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, while five-star Dylan Raiola remains committed in the 2024 class. He is the first South Dakota player to commit to Ohio State since Grant Schmidt in 2015. Ohio State football schedule 2022 September 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

