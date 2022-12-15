ASICS COURT FF 3 GEL-RESOLUTION 9 Tennis Series





ASICS has unveiled its upcoming COURT FF 3, GEL-RESOLUTION 9 tennis shoe and apparel line, which the brand claimed in a press release as its most innovative tennis range ever. Created in collaboration with 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, the COURT FF 3 shoes are equipped with three-piece outsoles – an industry first – to ensure comfort and flexibility for the wearer. At this point in my career it is essential that the boots I wear give me confidence on the court and match my style of play. And that’s exactly what I get from ASICS. They understand me and are committed to improving even the smallest detail, which I appreciate and respect. Nothing feels better than playing in ASICS, said Novak Djokovic. While the GEL-RESOLUTION 9 model has been developed to provide stability and support to the base player. It is built with updated DYNAWRAP and DYNAWALL technologies to improve lateral braking time while keeping the wearer’s foot on the platform. As for the new range of tennis clothing, the garments are designed with an emphasis on freedom of movement and comfort. The pieces are integrated with patented ZERO DISTRACTION technology, complete with improved sizing and fit to enhance the wearer’s performance on the pitch. Gary Raucher, Executive Vice President of ASICS EMEA states that through the ASICS Design Philosophy we have developed our tennis range to focus on styles of play to enhance performance while reducing stress on the body. So whether you’re an everyday athlete or a top athlete like Novak Djokovic, you can be sure that nothing feels better than playing in ASICS. View a selection of the collection in the gallery above. The COURT FF 3, GEL-RESOLUTION 9 and the ASICS Tennis Apparel range will be available from 1 January 2023 at ASICS. Elsewhere in footwear, shades of blue make their way onto New Balance’s latest 550 pack.

