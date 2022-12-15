Sports
Carlson Dental Bantams hockey records two wins | News, sports, jobs
FAIRMONT — The Carlson Dental Bantams hockey team posted a pair of wins last weekend after opening a month earlier at the Prairie Center I-94 Challenge in Sauk Center.
Preston Cepress, Jase Meade and Dayton Draper each scored two goals and one assist to lead the Fairmont-based team to a 6-4 victory over host Redwood Falls last Saturday.
Hunter Thate, Gavin Kester and Klay Beemer each dished out one assist for Carlson Dental, while netminder Brandon Hector made 23 saves to claim the win.
Kester then generated a hat-trick and Draper amassed two goals and two helpers to lead Fairmont to a 7-4 victory over the Boji Blizzards at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont last Sunday.
Noah Meixell contributed one goal and two assists to the win, Axel Chapman scored a goal, while Meade and Cepress contributed one assist each.
Goalkeeper Kaden Olson made 30 stops for Fairmont, who fired 44 shots on target.
The challenge
The Carlson Dental Bantams posted a 2-2 record and placed fifth at the December 2-4 Prairie Center I-94 Challenge tournament in Sauk Center.
Lakeville froze Fairmont 14-1 going into the opening round on December 2. Kester scored the only goal on a pass from Cepress, while Hector made 35 saves between the pipes.
Fairmont recovered to record a 9–1 win over Fargo in the second round on December 3.
Kester burst out for a six-point best performance on three goals and three assists, while Cepress scored one goal and fielded four helpers.
Meixell made two goals and one assist, Bryce Roeschen produced his first goal, while Macklain Anderson and Meade scored one goal each.
Beemer dished out two helpers, while Caleb Meyer, Noah Bettin and Hunter Olson each added an assist.
Kaden Olson recorded 18 stops to take the win for Carlson Dental, who had 38 shots on target.
Host nation Prairie Center defeated Fairmont 11–0 in the third round on December 3. Hector made 30 saves, while Kaden Olson added eight stops.
Kester recorded four goals and one assist to help Fairmont beat Worthington 8–6 in the game for fifth place on December 4.
Beemer contributed two goals and one helper to Carlson Dental’s win, while Meixell contributed one goal and two assists.
Anderson added one goal, while Meyer, Hunter Olson and Cepress added one assist each. Kaden Olson turned 27 shots away for Fairmont, who made 34 shots on target.
The Carlson Dental Bantams (6-7) travel to Worthington for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday before heading to Okoboji for a 1:45 p.m. game at 1:45 p.m.
The Fairmont 12U girls hockey team took a break during the weekend’s ice action.
Lexi Haycraft generated two goals to top Fairmont’s 3-1 victory over New Ulm/Sleepy Eye last Saturday.
Lauren Bettin contributed one goal and one assist to the winning effort, while Kynlee Beemer, Halyn Haycraft and Kennedy Murphy each added one assist.
Goalkeeper Alexis Sundeen made 14 saves to earn the win for Fairmont.
Dodge County defeated Fairmont 1-0 in a defensive battle last Sunday.
Sundeen scored 10 saves for Fairmont, who made 26 shots at the net.
Fairmont 12U will host West St. Paul at 5 p.m. Friday to kick off a three-day tournament at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Fairmont faces Woodbury at 10am on Saturday before returning to the arena against an opponent to be determined on Sunday.
New Ulm/Sleepy Eye defeated Fairmont 7-3 at PeeWee ‘B’ hockey action last Saturday.
Tyler Pankow scored one goal and one assist for Fairmont, Kane Wohlhuter and Preston Geerdes each contributed one goal, while Blake Thompson added an assist.
Netminder Kolton Hinz recorded 25 saves for Fairmont, which travels to Richmond Saturday and Sunday for action in the River Lakes tournament.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2022/12/15/carlson-dental-bantams-hockey-posts-two-wins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be $99 NFTs of himself
- UK nurses strike for first time demanding higher wages
- Here’s who’s playing off the field at the 2023 Australian Open
- Premium men’s fragrance brand Upsilon debuts in Indian market
- Remarks by Xi Jinping at the opening of the high-level segment of the 2nd part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity
- How to demonstrate direct experience
- Mint Explainer: How Erdogan is undermining Turkish democracy
- Bollywood – Salman Khans Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khans Dunki: The 15 Most Anticipated Hindi Movies of 2023
- Hockey goalkeeper Mikayla Demaiter is back on the ice stopping shots – OutKick
- Ex-Twitter employee jailed for spying for Saudi Arabia – BBC News
- Warner Music Group and DressX team up to create digital products
- Universal Studios Hollywood’s Nintendo Theme Park Opens Soon