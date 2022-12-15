Carlson Dental Bantams hockey records two wins | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT — The Carlson Dental Bantams hockey team posted a pair of wins last weekend after opening a month earlier at the Prairie Center I-94 Challenge in Sauk Center.

Preston Cepress, Jase Meade and Dayton Draper each scored two goals and one assist to lead the Fairmont-based team to a 6-4 victory over host Redwood Falls last Saturday.

Hunter Thate, Gavin Kester and Klay Beemer each dished out one assist for Carlson Dental, while netminder Brandon Hector made 23 saves to claim the win.

Kester then generated a hat-trick and Draper amassed two goals and two helpers to lead Fairmont to a 7-4 victory over the Boji Blizzards at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont last Sunday.

Noah Meixell contributed one goal and two assists to the win, Axel Chapman scored a goal, while Meade and Cepress contributed one assist each.

Goalkeeper Kaden Olson made 30 stops for Fairmont, who fired 44 shots on target.

The challenge

The Carlson Dental Bantams posted a 2-2 record and placed fifth at the December 2-4 Prairie Center I-94 Challenge tournament in Sauk Center.

Lakeville froze Fairmont 14-1 going into the opening round on December 2. Kester scored the only goal on a pass from Cepress, while Hector made 35 saves between the pipes.

Fairmont recovered to record a 9–1 win over Fargo in the second round on December 3.

Kester burst out for a six-point best performance on three goals and three assists, while Cepress scored one goal and fielded four helpers.

Meixell made two goals and one assist, Bryce Roeschen produced his first goal, while Macklain Anderson and Meade scored one goal each.

Beemer dished out two helpers, while Caleb Meyer, Noah Bettin and Hunter Olson each added an assist.

Kaden Olson recorded 18 stops to take the win for Carlson Dental, who had 38 shots on target.

Host nation Prairie Center defeated Fairmont 11–0 in the third round on December 3. Hector made 30 saves, while Kaden Olson added eight stops.

Kester recorded four goals and one assist to help Fairmont beat Worthington 8–6 in the game for fifth place on December 4.

Beemer contributed two goals and one helper to Carlson Dental’s win, while Meixell contributed one goal and two assists.

Anderson added one goal, while Meyer, Hunter Olson and Cepress added one assist each. Kaden Olson turned 27 shots away for Fairmont, who made 34 shots on target.

The Carlson Dental Bantams (6-7) travel to Worthington for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday before heading to Okoboji for a 1:45 p.m. game at 1:45 p.m.

The Fairmont 12U girls hockey team took a break during the weekend’s ice action.

Lexi Haycraft generated two goals to top Fairmont’s 3-1 victory over New Ulm/Sleepy Eye last Saturday.

Lauren Bettin contributed one goal and one assist to the winning effort, while Kynlee Beemer, Halyn Haycraft and Kennedy Murphy each added one assist.

Goalkeeper Alexis Sundeen made 14 saves to earn the win for Fairmont.

Dodge County defeated Fairmont 1-0 in a defensive battle last Sunday.

Sundeen scored 10 saves for Fairmont, who made 26 shots at the net.

Fairmont 12U will host West St. Paul at 5 p.m. Friday to kick off a three-day tournament at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Fairmont faces Woodbury at 10am on Saturday before returning to the arena against an opponent to be determined on Sunday.

New Ulm/Sleepy Eye defeated Fairmont 7-3 at PeeWee ‘B’ hockey action last Saturday.

Tyler Pankow scored one goal and one assist for Fairmont, Kane Wohlhuter and Preston Geerdes each contributed one goal, while Blake Thompson added an assist.

Netminder Kolton Hinz recorded 25 saves for Fairmont, which travels to Richmond Saturday and Sunday for action in the River Lakes tournament.