Powerplay as NOC picks new Exco today





Elections for the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee of Nigeria (NOC) are taking place today in Jalingo Taraba State as 42 delegates are expected to determine the fate of candidates in various respective positions. In the election underway without power, incumbent engineer Habu Gumel of the volleyball federation will run against former president Sani Ndanusa of the tennis federation for the office of president after the election commission nominates another engineer, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau of the athletics federation of Nigeria from participating in today’s elections. Also disqualified from contesting the election is Mr Sunday Adeleye who was seeking election to the position of Treasurer of the NOC. The election committee headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said the duo did not meet the guidelines for the election. The documents presented by Hon. Ibrahim Gusau for the position of chairman and Mr. Sunday Adeleye for the position of treasurer did not meet the requirements set out in the Election Guidelines, the Electoral Commission said. Meanwhile, Chief Solomon Ogba of Bobsled & Skeleton and Barrister Francis Orbih of Badminton Federation made the list of nominations for the office of 1st Vice President, while engineer Ishaku Tikon of Table Tennis Federation selected 2nd Vice President. Hon Daniel B. Igali of Wrestling Federation, Comm. Bamidele O. Ayoade, Shooting Federation; Mr. Olumide Oyedeji, the Athletes’ Representative and Ms. Maria Wophill of the Athletics Federation selected the nomination forms for the 3rd Vice President, while for the 4th Vice President Ms. Hauwa-Kulu Akinyemi of Table Tennis, Air Commodore Rahinatu Garba of Shooting, Ms. Olabisi Joseph of School Sports Federation, Ms. Rosaline Collins Okah of the Athletics Federation and Ms. Nneka Ikem of the Curling Federation have passed the deadline to submit their nomination forms. Mr Tunde Popoola of Hockey Federation, Chief Jonathan Nnaji of Taekwondo, Dr (Mrs) Esther Toyin Aluko, Handball and Mr Samuel Adeyinka of Nigeria Fencing also filed for Secretary General. While from the Archery Federation, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed filed papers for Deputy Secretary General. Hon Bappa Aliyu of Modern Pentathlon and Engineer Musa Kida of Basketball and Mr. Sunday Adeleye of Athletics submitted their nomination forms for Treasurer, while for PR Officer Mr. Oluphemmy Adetula of Fencing Federation, Mr. Tony Obiora Nezianya of Triathlon and Mr. Patrick Ibeh their nomination forms. incumbent secretary-general Banji Oladapo is not contesting re-election for personal reasons, as all delegates arrived in Jalingo on Wednesday night.

