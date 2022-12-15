Javan Johnson scores 19 in loss at Duquesne





Next game: at Northwest 17-12-2022 | 1:00 PM CT BTN Dec. 17 (Sat) / 1:00 PM CT Bee Northwest PITTSBURG Javanese Johnson scored a game-high 19 points for the Blue Demons in their Wednesday night game against Duquesne on Wednesday night. DePaul men’s basketball dropped the midweek game, 66-55. Johnson shot a solid 6-of-12, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. He also scored a game-high three blocks. Da’Sean Nelson led DePaul (6-5) on the glass with seven assists and a game-best four assists. HOW IT HAPPENED Duquesne (8-3) quickly took an 18-8 lead and controlled the entire first half. Johnson was a bright spot with 10 points in the first half. At 34-21, DePaul came out of the locker room and tried to clear the deficit. Nelson scored four straight runs that cut the deficit to single digits, 50-42. As the Blue Demons scrambled for a comeback, Duquesne called a timeout and answered with eight unanswered runs, creating a gap that DePaul was unable to bridge. OF INTEREST Zion Cruz made his first career start.

made his first career start. Johnson extended his streak of double-digit games to 13-straight.

KT Raimey had a career-high seven points off the bench.

had a career-high seven points off the bench. The Blue Demons shot a season-high 92.9 percent from the free throw line and finished 13-of-14. NEXT ONE DePaul returns to the Chicago area as they head north to Evanston for a game against Northwestern Saturday, December 17. The match is scheduled for a CT tip at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Season tickets and individual tickets for upcoming games can be purchased at DePaulBlueDemons.com/Tickets

