Too little, too late? Sharks start playing “winning hockey.”
Too little, too late, maybe the San Jose Sharks are learning how to play winning hockey.
For a second win in a row, again, against inferior competition, it’s not that the Sharks won, it’s how they won.
We did a really good job building on what we did in Anaheim, head coach David Quinn said of the Sharks’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, following a 6-1 loss by the Ducks. Our puck management, our loss of the ball really cost us. I thought about the last two games, we really did a lot better managing the game and making it more difficult for our opponent. Making life miserable for your opponent isn’t just skating fast and being physical, it’s also making it difficult for them to own the puck by not flipping.
I’ve written extensively about this, most recently here:
Sharks have formed bad habits (since Pavelski left)
After the Sharks 6-5 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks three games ago, San Jose was 31st in the NHL in Rush Chances Against. Of course, many of these opportunities come from revenue.
Here are a few examples, both from the Sharks 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabers four games ago.
With a 2-2 draw, Luke Kunin (11) tries to hit the weak defender, Radim Simek (51), who has jumped on the game. Jeff Skinner (53) and Alex Tuch (89) earn both an odd-man rush and a rush chance on this turnover, which Skinner cashes in.
Oddly enough, Kevin Labanc (62) makes the exact same mistake seven minutes later, looking for weak defender Nick Cicek (59). It is not the odd man out, but Jack Quinn (22) and Dylan Cozens (24) are enjoying a new opportunity.
Before that game, SPORTLOGiQ followed Buffalo with an ugly 14-9 Rush Chances and 11-6 Odd-Man Rushes lead.
The 10-16-5 Sharks have had many lows this season, this loss being only the latest.
They outsmarted us for much of the night. That can’t happen, acknowledged deputy captain Nick Bonino afterwards. That’s something you can’t really say about us so far in the year. It’s very rare for that to happen.
Could this be the San Jose Sharks Come to Jesus or rather come to the back half of the Draft lottery moment?
We had a meeting before the Anaheim game and really explained it, the situations and why we lose hockey games. Where we stand from a goal against standpoint and why we give up on our goals. It’s not because of our D-zone coverage, Quinn said last night. We keep track of our stats and are pretty thorough about it. Our D-zone coverage, we don’t give up much at all. It’s less than 20 percent of why we give up our chances against. Turnover is about 40 percent of why we give up our chances.
The chamber has responded to this meeting and we can see that in the score probability figures.
According to SPORTLOGiQ, the Sharks were 8-3 Rush Chances and 6-4 Odd-Man Rushes ahead of the Ducks. San Jose improved that against Arizona with a 4-1 Rush Chances and 3-0 Odd-Man Rushes edge.
“We lost this game a month ago,” Quinn opined.
Another way, besides Rush Chances and Odd-Man Rushes, to gauge whether the Sharks have really turned the corner?
With last night’s one-goal victory, San Jose is 5-5-5 in one-goal games. Through December 13, that .500 point percentage in such games is tied for third in the league with the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars, just ahead of Buffalo (.429) and Arizona (.455).
Let’s see if they can improve that figure.
We’re just trying to play smart situational hockey and winning hockey, Scott Harrington, who entered the lineup three games ago, offered.
The Sharks are now seven points from the final wild card berth in the Western Conference.
That doesn’t sound like much, but the San Jose Sharks will have to put up a 0.637 point% teardrop in their next 51 games to reach the 90-point mark, which, based on recent history, won’t even put them in the play- offs places. , but at least bring them into the conversation.
“We just have to keep struggling here,” Quinn said.
