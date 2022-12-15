



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Kashauna Williams was named an honorable mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday. She is the 51st Penn State women’s volleyball player receives All-America recognition. That group has achieved a combined 113 awards. Williams made the most of her one year at Happy Valley, helping Penn State finish 26-8 overall and return to the NCAA Tournament for the 42nd-consecutive season. The outside hitter led the Lions in kills with 416 (3.38/set) and points with 461.5 (3.75/set) while adding 68 blocks (0.55/set). She tallied double-digit kills in 22 games, including a season-high 24 in a five-set game against Ohio State. Her top eight kill totals for the season came against nationally ranked opponents. The All-America honor is the first of Williams’ career. She adds that to the first-team All-Big Ten and All-Northeast Region awards she earned this season. In addition, she won a South Pacific All-Region honor and two first-team All-Big West honors during her time at Long Beach State before joining Penn State this season. In Penn State women’s volleyball, every year since 2002 a player earns at least honorable mention All-America status, a streak of 21 consecutive seasons. Williams is the first player to earn the award Katie Schumacher-Cawley , who is in her first season as head coach of the Lions. Schumacher-Cawley was a two-time All-American at Penn State, receiving the honors in 1999 and 2000. Penn State finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll and advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinal for the 34e time. The Lions were a perfect 13-0 against non-conference opponents, including two wins in the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 Penn State women’s volleyball season will be hosted by McLanahan’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/12/14/womens-volleyball-williams-earns-avca-honorable-mention-all-america-honor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

