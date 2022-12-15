PROHIBITION: 133-8 (44) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Kuldeep Yadavs picks four to stump Bangladesh | Cricket news

Team India were humiliated 2-1 by a resurgent Bangladesh side in the three match ODI series which the visitors managed to finish on a high thanks to Ishan Kishan’s record double century. The Indian cricket team will now be looking to gear up to prepare for red-ball cricket as the first Test against Bangladesh kicks off at Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). India will resume at 278/6 on Day 2 of the first test on Thursday (December 15).

The Indian side will be led by KL Rahul, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after dislocating his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh last week. Shubman Gill is expected to take Rohit’s place at the top of the rankings alongside deputy skipper Rahul.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan with Tamim Iqbal forced to miss both the ODI and Test series with an injury. The home side will face World No. 2 India as they see them win their first ever test match.

India has pledged to play aggressive cricket, as has Bazball’s model in England, which has taken them to a Test series victory over Babar Azam’s Pakistan. India needs to win at least 5 of the next 6 upcoming Tests, including the next two Test matches against Bangladesh to secure them a qualifying spot in the final of the World Test Championships next year.

The Indian side has been injured with players like Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja apart from skipper Rohit also ruled out with an injury. It will be interesting to see if Jaydev Unadkat returns to Test cricket after a 12-year hiatus. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav are expected to carry the tempo bowling charge while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will team up in the spin bowling division.

