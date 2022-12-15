US Open tennis returns to Sky Sports from 2023 in new five-year deal | Tennis news





Sky Sports has agreed a five-year deal to show the US Open, starting with the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam event. The partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) welcomes tennis back to Sky Sports and reaffirms that the broadcaster is the home of live sport in the UK and Ireland. The new deal comes into effect with the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows, which begins on August 28, with Sky Sports holding exclusive broadcast rights through to the 2027 event. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the USTA to deliver the US Open, one of the biggest Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world,” said Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Look back at Emma Raducanu’s incredible victory at the 2021 US Open. The tournament will return to Sky Sports in 2023.

“We have a great history with the USTA and remember Andy Murray’s win at the US Open in 2012 as one of the great moments on Sky Sports. This is another huge sporting event for our viewers and we look forward to helping tennis fans learn more. to offer what they love and welcome new fans to the sport.” As part of the coverage, Sky Sports will have access to all individual field feeds, broadcasting a minimum of 135 hours of competition over the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Extensive coverage will provide content for both existing tennis fans and new audiences across Sky Sports’ linear, digital and social channels. The agreement includes coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments, in addition to the respective doubles, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competitions. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



From 2023, Sky Sports will have exclusive broadcasting rights to the US Open – take a look back to 2012, where Andy Murray won his first-ever Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

The partnership comes at a time when UK tennis is also booming, with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and the Billie Jean Cup team of Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter leading the way in the women’s game, Alfie Hewett leading the US Open 2022 wins wheelchair singles title, and Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all played at Flushing Meadows last year. The USTA and Sky Sports share an ambition to deliver world-class live coverage, using innovative technology to showcase all that the US Open has to offer, and to engage new and younger audiences in the sport. Sky Sports previously had a long-standing relationship with the USTA, as partners for 25 years between 1991 and 2015, and will welcome tennis back to its channels next year, with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era . “USTA and Sky Sports have a long history together and it is an exciting time to be working together again,” said Kirsten Corio, USTA Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to showing the US Open to an increasing number of fans in the UK and Ireland over the next five years as the sport continues to grow and a new generation of stars emerges.”

