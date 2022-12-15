Exclusive: Tommy Haas amazed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal strap at Laver Cup – ‘Rafa could have been a father any day’





Former tennis star Tommy Haas has told Eurosport his emotions after his close friend Roger Federer pulled out of the sport during an unforgettable Laver Cup broadcast in London. Federer teamed up with his great friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, in a very special doubles match against Team World at the annual event as a unique way to say goodbye to professional tennis and the sporting world he had been a big part of for so long. Haas was adamant he had to be at the O2 Arena to see Federer retire from tennis, and the former world No. 2 has reflected on what was a deeply emotional and empowering night for him, the players and the attending fans. Tennis Federer hailed as a ‘great inspiration’ by Swiss ski champion Odermatt YESTERDAY AT 12:41 “I knew in advance that he would say goodbye there at the Laver Cup,” Haas told Eurosport Germany’s tennis podcast The yellow of the ball “It was important for me to be there. I’ve never been to the Laver Cup. It was a great atmosphere at the O2 Arena. It was very emotional, almost too emotional.” “Roger is an incredible guy, on and off the field – as a friend, as a father, as a man. You always have fun with him. He has a great outlook on life and it’s great to spend time with people like him .” “Roger is now in the same situation as I was then: you are no longer on the tour. But when we both play table tennis, we have fun, we have the ambition to win.” “You can talk about Roger’s career for a long time. It’s incredible what he has achieved, how long and consistently. He played tennis like he came from another planet, that was the time from 2004 to 2006.” “I hope I didn’t let the team lose!” – Federer jokes in speech after Laver Cup Haas also paid tribute to Nadal, who made sure he was there to meet his big friend on his big night, even though he was expecting a child at home anytime. He flew back to Majorca after the game and Haas said it was a wonderful statement. Nadal and Federer’s doubles match was on September 23, and Nadal’s baby was born in early October. “Unbelievable, a lot of emotions,” said Haas. “If you’re an insider, you know that Rafa and Roger get along very well. Rafa could have been a father in London any day back then and he was still there. “Roger is so incredibly popular. You become a fan of the man relatively quickly. You felt that. There was no one between 18,000-19,000 in the O2 Arena who didn’t have tears in their eyes. The farewell couldn’t have been better.” While Federer is now happily retired, Nadal’s illustrious career continues and he will aim to extend his record 22 Grand Slam titles as he seeks to defend his Australian Open title in January. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Australian Open Federer: Dominating like Woods and Schumacher? I thought it was impossible 12/12/2022 AT 12:01 Australian Open Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz are all on the men’s Australian Open entry list 09/12/2022 AT 09:28

