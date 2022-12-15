Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain | Cricket news





WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson resigned as New Zealand Test captain on Thursday. The 32-year-old spent more than six years in charge of the Kiwis, leading the side to victory in the first edition of the World Test Championship.

However, Williamson remains in charge of the ODI and T20 teams.

The New Zealand cricket board said Williamson will replace veteran fast bowler Tim Southee in the longest format.

Under Kane’s guidance, New Zealand reached the top of the Test rankings before emerging as winners of the ICC Test Championship, beating India in the final in June last year.

“Captaining the Black Caps in Test cricket was an incredibly special honour,” said 32-year-old Williamson, who has led New Zealand since 2016.

“Captainship comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.”

He said that after talks with New Zealand Cricket he will remain captain of the white-ball team with two World Cups on the horizon in the next two years.

He will also continue to play all three formats.

Williamson signs off as skipper after leading New Zealand to 22 wins in 40 test matches.

Eleven of his 24 Test hundreds came while he was skipper – a record for a New Zealand captain.

Southee, 34, will lead the team on their upcoming tour of Pakistan with Tests in Karachi starting on December 26, then Multan from January 3.

Tom Latham has been confirmed as Southee’s vice-captain, having previously led the side in Williamson’s absence.

Southee has played 346 internationals and captained the New Zealand Twenty20 team on 22 occasions. He is New Zealand’s 31st Test captain.

“It’s been an unreal few days and it’s just a huge honor to be appointed Test Captain,” said Southee.

“I love Test cricket, it’s the ultimate challenge and I’m really excited about the chance to lead the team in this format.”

(With input from AFP)

