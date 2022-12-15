Sports
5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Florida has been plagued by transfer portal exhaustion since the end of the regular season, with 17 Gators entering their names. That number is the second highest in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M (20).
The good news? Of Florida’s 17 transfer portals, only Daejon Reynolds is thought to play a key role in 2023, aside from what would have been giant leaps from other entries like linebacker Chief Borders or safety Donovan McMillon.
However, the Gators have work to do in the portal, especially at linebacker and quarterback. Finding athletes to improve the Gators loop defense is a big priority, as is landing an experienced quarterback who can bridge the quarterback gap between Anthony Richardson (gone to the NFL) and blue-chip signers Jaden Rashada and DJ Lagway from 2023 and 2024.
These areas, along with other pressing needs, are on the list of Florida’s 5 Largest Transfer Portal Needs for 2023.
Quarterback
Anthony Richardson has departed for the NFL, leaving behind a brief legacy shrouded more in what-ifs than achievements. Days after Richardson’s announcement, Billy Napier placed a potential program-changing recruit in 5-star quarterback Lagway, the nation’s No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class. Lagway joins Rashada, the nation’s No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2023, as future Gators, meaning Florida’s future at the position is bright. Who bridges the gap?
The Gators were involved with NC State’s Devin Leary and would certainly (along with everyone else in the country) be interested in Sam Hartman, should he decide to play his COVID-19 year instead of going to the NFL. That said, if those high-tier options are lacking, Florida could look to someone like Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders, Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, or even Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz (the highest-rated recruit of that trio) to hold the fort while Florida gets Rashada and then Lagway on campus and ready to play.
Florida will almost certainly land a transfer regardless of how former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III plays in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he will make his first start for the team. Max Brown is the only scholarship quarterback also on Florida’s roster, following the firing of Jalen Kitna from the program earlier this month.
Tight end
Florida needs to strengthen its tight end group, and that’s true despite the positives the Gators received from Jonathan Odom in 2022. Keon Zipperer should also return to play his super senior season, giving Florida two quality options at the position. But a game-breaker would be nice, and while Florida State is already poised to take home the prize of tight end portal in Jaheim Bell, the Gators would have to look long and hard at LSU tight end Kole Taylor, who recruited Napier in Louisiana , or North Carolina tight end Kendall Karr, who has great hands and is a fluid runner, to cement the position in 2023.
Wide receiver
The Gators will lose Justin Shorter (to the NFL Draft) and Daejon Reynolds and Trent Whittemore (to the transfer portal) in 2023. to bridge the gap as Napier develops the players he brought to campus. The Gators will be talking about Christian Leary of Alabama and Ketron Jackson of Arkansas, two of the bigger names in the portal. Xavier Williams, a former member of Alabama from South Florida, has an intriguing advantage. Dontae Fleming, who Napier signed with Louisiana, is another name to watch. Expect the Gators to lean towards production rather than potential here unless they bring in a player like Williams that makes sense as a suitable home state.
Linebacker
Florida should take several players at linebacker, and at least two inside if possible. Life without Ventrell Miller didn’t go well for Florida in 2021, which he missed largely due to injury, and the Gators were a whopping four feet worse on the run without Miller than they were with him in 2022. -stopper at center is the biggest priority for Florida in the portal, at least according to this writer. As an insurance policy, Napier and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney need a second one. Utah’s Mason Tufaga is the top name in the portal at the position and the Gators would be smart to take him seriously. If Florida opts to add someone from the outside, it’s hard not to love the play of Indiana’s Dasan McCullough, who ranked first among all freshmen in the country (with LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr.) in tackles for loss in 2022.
Safety
While it’s tempting to list the defensive line here, the reality is Florida hasn’t been up to scratch on safety for several seasons. Mining the portal for someone who can help Rashad Torrence II and the Gators play better at the back in 2023 seems more urgent than finding a dominant pass rusher. The addition of Louisville’s Caleb Banks, who will bolster Florida’s size and run-stopping ability up front, also alleviates their need for a defensive line, though a pass rusher would still be nice. I just don’t think it’s as crucial as finding another quality safety, even if the Gators are waiting for highly regarded talent like Kamari Wilson to develop and contribute.
