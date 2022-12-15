Wilds Ryan Reaves destroyed a Red Wing





Filip Hronek will certainly feel that in the near future. During the first period of the match against the Detroit Red WingsMinnesota Wild winger Ryan Reaves headed onto the ice with a head full of steam and body checked the Detroit defender so damn hard. Yes, at one point you feel sorry for Hronek, but the other fact is that the defender didn’t even look at what was coming towards him in the middle of the ice until the very last millisecond. While skating forward, it’s not the best idea to look behind you, especially when Ryan Reaves is on the ice. After the goal it took a while for Hronek to get to his feet, so another reason to get a little dirty. Then again, it was kind of his fault that he didn’t realize for a second or two that he was playing a hockey game. To add to the drama and physicality, after demolishing Hronek, Reaves had a nasty (good) hit on another Detroit defenseman and then teammate Ben Chiarot wanted to wrestle the well-known powerhouse. That seemed to have been a bad decision, Ben! And just to show how much better he is at this kind of game than everyone else, when he went off the ice after the brawl, Reaves showed the home crowd some muscle. Yes, I bet Wild’s management doesn’t regret spending a fifth round now to take over Reaves. An instant highlight reel and gets almost everyone pumped to watch a goddamn hockey game. If the NHL’s Player Safety Department wants to get involved in this, I’d be shocked. Hronek possibly get injured on the first hit doesn’t help as they do take injuries into account when it comes to fines and suspensions but after just watching the hit a few times it’s hard to imagine them getting such an open-ice hit would like to suspend. Wasn’t from Hronek’s blind spot, or a dirty bash down the shelves. Nevertheless, we love having Reavo on this hockey team.

