Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue earn Big Ten Weekly Indoor Track & Field Awards





Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Oliver Desmeules, Penn State

So. Quebec City, Quebec Ecole secondaire de Donnacona Major: Economics Shattered a 37 year old Canadian record at the annual Blue & White Intrasquad meeting in Penn States on Saturday, December 10 e

With a time of 1:16.63 on the 600m indoor run, he broke the 1985 Canadian U23 National Record

His time was more than half a second faster than record holder BrianThompson (1:17.06)

Earns first career Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Latest Penn State Mens Indoor Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Harris (February 14, 2018) Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week KJa Talley, Purdue

Jr. Dearborn, Mi. Warren Central Major: Pharmaceutical Sciences Won her two events at the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational on Saturday, December 10 e

Competed in the prelims in the 60m hurdles, where she ran the fastest time (8.40), moving up to sixth in the Purdue record books

Won the final of the 60 meters hurdles, beating her new personal best by 0.14 seconds with a winning time of 8.26

Now tied for the third fastest time in school history for the 60 meter hurdles

Her time is the fourth fastest in the country this season and the fastest in the Big Ten

Also won the 300 meters with a new personal best of 39.03, the ninth fastest in the country

Earns her first career Big Ten Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Latest Purdue Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Chloe Abbott (February 14, 2018) Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Johnny Vanos, Purdue

Gr. Forest, Ontario St. Patrick’s Major: Kinesiology Won weight throw at the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational on Saturday, December 10 e

With a winning throw of 21.95 yards, he now ranks #1 in the nation and #4 all-time at Purdue

He moved up one spot in the record books by beating his own personal best of 21.34 meters from last season

His throw is the best in the NCAA this season at 0.11 meters and the best in the Big Ten at 1.91 meters

Earns second career Big Ten Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Last Purdue Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Johnny Vanos (January 12, 2022) Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Shelby Frank, Minnesota

Jr. Grand Forks, ND Red River Field of Study: Health Sciences Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for her performance on the Minnesota Icebreaker Invite on Saturday, December 10 e

Her weight throw of 22.21 meters is now the second best throw in the program’s history

Her throw is now the No. 1 in the nation this season, over two feet ahead of the second-best point

Earns her second career Big Ten Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Final Minnesota Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Shelby Frank (January 12, 2022) 2022-23 Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week

December 8

Ladies T: No selection

Q: Mallory Kauffman, PSU

Men T: No selection

Q: Jeff Kline, MD December 14

Ladies T: KJa Talley, PUR

Q: Shelby Frank, MINN

Men T: Olivier Desmeules, PSU

Q: Johnny Vanos, PUR

