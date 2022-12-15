Ollie Robinson feared for England’s future during cricket’s toughest year





Ollie Robinson feared he would never play for England again due to injury concerns, as the fast bowler reflected on the toughest year he's had in cricket. England's seam attack, which Robinson is also a part of, played a vital role as the side stormed to a historic 2-0 series lead on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, with one Test remaining. Despite docile low bouncing pitches, the England bowlers managed to take 20 wickets from both Rawalpindi and Multan. For Robinson, however, the year as a whole was far from easy. The 29-year-old was dropped from the squad after a disappointing winter in Australia and the West Indies, which caused serious health problems in addition to a back injury. Robinson was omitted for England's series against New Zealand and was only recalled for the last two Tests of the summer against South Africa, but he worked hard to regain his place in the side and excelled in Pakistan. He admits he has sometimes wondered if he would return to the test team. "It's probably the toughest 12 months I've had as a professional cricketer," Robinson told the BBC's Test Match Special. There were times when I didn't think I would play for England again or play cricket again. I kept coming back to full fitness, then got an injury or illness and then another injury. There was a moment in June when I thought maybe I should see what else I can do here, I don't think I can keep playing cricket. It's been tough and there have been some dark days, but tours and series wins like this make it all worth it. Robinson nursed a string of back injuries and also spent time out with Covid-19 at home during the summer. However, he impressed for the England Lions against South Africa at Canterbury and was rewarded with a Test recall. When asked about the nature of the injuries, he explained: I had several types of scans. MRIs, x-rays. It was just a little wear and tear. Because there was so much inflammation, the inflammation was there every time I got back to full fitness. It was shocking again and gave me another back spasm. I ended up having five injections, which took away the inflammation and allowed me to train a little harder. Then it settled down. It was a strange one, because I felt like the end of my career was what it felt like. Luckily I got through it and it turned out okay.

