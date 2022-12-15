Quarterbacks in the football transfer portal could intrigue Wisconsin





MADISON Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell insists his staff will focus on recruiting/developing high school seniors and using the transfer portal only as a supplemental tool to fill gaps in the roster. One position on the UW roster that lacks both experience and depth is quarterback. The Badgers prepare for the Dec. 27. Guaranteed Rate Bowl featuring two scholarship quarterbacks senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett. Whether Wolf plans to return in 2023 is unknown, though Burkett plans to be back. Colorado quarterback Cole LaCrue plans to sign with UW later this month and enroll in January. Fickell can’t talk about unsigned recruits, but UW seems determined to land at least one transfer quarterback. Leader, winner, said Fickell when asked this week what he looks for in a quarterback. And I think they come in all shapes and sizes. If you don’t find a leader, if you don’t find a winner, I don’t care how accurate they are. I don’t care how big they are. I don’t care how fast they are. Fickell prefers a quarterback who can play with his arm and feet and there are several prospects available in the transfer portal. Here are a few quarterbacks in the transfer portal that could intrigue the staff at UW. Some are experienced, others are not. Nick Evers, talented but inexperienced Nick Evers, Oklahoma, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, college freshman: Evers, of Flower Mound, Texas, played in one game this season and failed to complete his only pass. In his last two high school seasons, Evers passed for 44 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He initially committed to Florida before signing with Oklahoma. On Tuesday he visited Madison. Brennan Armstrong, wrestled in another offense in 2022 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 6-2, 210, senior: Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, with 31 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 2021. A change in coaching spawned a new offense and Armstrong struggled in 10 games this season. He passed for just 2,210 yards, with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Armstrong is from Ohio and was offered by Cincinnati before enrolling at Virginia in 2018. Hudson Card, has played in 20 games in Texas Hudson Card, Texas, 6-2, 201, sophomore: Card played in 12 games this season and completed 69.4% of his passes for 968 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception. He played in eight games last season and completed 61.4% of his passes for 590 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. Grayson McCall was the top player in the Sun Belt for three seasons Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, 6-3, 215, redshirt junior: McCall, who plans to play in his team’s bowl game, has been named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons year. He played in 34 games and completed 70.4% of his passes for 8,019 yards, with 79 touchdowns. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 25 of 34 games. In 2021, McCall ranked first nationally in hitting efficiency (207.6 rating) and yards per attempt (11.9), second in completion percentage (73.0%) and yards per completion (16.3). UW officials follow Evers, Armstrong, Card and McCall on Twitter. Obviously, we all have the things we’re looking for, Fickell said. I’ve always wanted a man who can move. That doesn’t mean he has to be a running quarterback. But if you can’t extend things. If you can’t make things happen with your athleticism, I think it’s limiting you. They must be well rounded. You must be able to throw the football. More:Badger football players and recruits leave during coaching changes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2022/12/14/these-quarterbacks-in-transfer-portal-could-intrigue-wisconsin-badgers/69725948007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos