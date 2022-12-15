The Mona Shores hockey team deploys depth and physicality to beat Grand Haven

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

MUSKEGON The Mona Shores 2022-23 hockey team has set its collective sights on some lofty goals this winter and for good reason.

The Sailors return most of their lineup from a team that went 22-5 last season and was a double overtime loss away from a regional championship. However, for the program to take home its first state championship since 2000, balanced scores and unwavering tenacity are needed.

Mona Shores demonstrated both of these abilities Wednesday night, as they defeated the Grand Haven-Spring Lake co-op hockey team for a 6-1 win in non-conference action from Lakeshore Sports Center in Muskegon.

The Buccaneers proved up to the challenge early in the game, as they battled for possession and matched Mona Shore’s physical style of play. The Sailors capitalized on their early scoring opportunities to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period thanks to goals from senior forwards Jake Nanna and Trent Benedict.

Mona Shores added two more goals in the second period by Brooks Robinson and Zach Leibrandt before the Buccaneers answered with a goal from sophomore Royce Butler (Spring Lake) on an assist from senior Griffin Riemersma with 51 seconds left to cut the deficit to 4-1 at the second break.

Benedict added his second goal of the game with seven minutes left in the third period, followed by a goal from Isaac Habetler with 4:08 left to take the game to its grand total.

“I think it’s an important game because it’s a local rivalry,” said Mona Shores head coach Chris Benedict. The coaches all know each other, the players all know each other and the fans all know each other. It’s always going to be quite a competitive and emotional game when you play this kind of match, but I liked our effort and I thought it was one of the most complete games we’ve played in a while.

We played with intensity, we didn’t give them much time and space in attack, we made some mistakes that we had to make up for, but overall I’m quite happy with the performance.

Trent Benedict finished with two goals and one assist to lead Mona Shores (6-2), while Habetler added one goal and two assists, Nanna and Leilbrandt each had one goal and one assist, Noah Lepzinski two assists, Robinson one goal . and Andrew Grimm and Brady Tilden each had one assist.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Oliver McDonald stopped 11 of 12 shots to take victory in the net for Mona Shores.

One of the biggest things we focus on in training and when lifting is building up our cardio, Nanna said after the game. We don’t get burnt out over the course of a game and I think that definitely showed today. If we play the rest of the games on our schedule with that kind of intensity, I think we won’t have any problems winning games.

The senior forward celebrated his 100th career point on Wednesday night after the game, but was more excited when he looked at the scoreboard behind him as he walked off the ice.

I grew up wanting to play hockey at Mona Shores, so it feels great to reach such a milestone after watching all the teams play when I was younger and wanting to be like those guys, he said. It’s a great feeling to get to 100 points, but at the end of the day it’s just a sign after the game. All that really matters is what the scoreboard reads at the end of the night.

Nanna joins teammate Trent Benedict in the career 100-point club, where they, along with fellow senior Jack Reelman, form one of Michigan’s top-scoring lines this winter.

All three of us have been playing together for a long time, Nanna said of his best teammates. That chemistry doesn’t just happen overnight. I feel like we’re all on the same page when we’re there together and we’re all playing at a similar pace which helps when we’re trying to push the ice up.

The top Sailors trio wasn’t the only show in town on Wednesday night, and that gives head coach Chris Benedict some optimism heading into the conference season.

I’d put those three against every line in the state, he said of his top line. We’ve challenged them against some really good teams so far this season and they’ve answered the call every time. They really set the tone for the rest of our lines and they brought us a little bit this season. Hopefully we can score some more points as the season progresses. We got some of that tonight, which was good to see, so we just have to build on that.

Mona Shores will travel to East Grand Rapids (4-3-1) Friday at 6:30 p.m. to resume her daunting non-conference schedule.

The reality is we have 14 seniors on the team this year and most of these guys have been on the varsity team for years, Benedict said. My expectation is that they can play at a high level, so if we want to have a deep run in the playoffs, we need all those guys to contribute.

We wanted to play a tough non-conference schedule to prepare for later in the season when we’re vying for a conference championship and potentially going on a long playoff run. We were 1-2 in those big games, but I think those games will only make us better in the long run.

A similar philosophy has been set in motion for Grand Haven, but with more underclassmen (9) than seniors (5) on the roster this winter, those championship aspirations can often come with growing pains.

I thought we probably played with them for a period and a half, but they have a lot of horses in the barn, Grand Haven head coach Keegan Ferris said. They are a very good hockey team and they could play that style of hockey much longer than we could tonight.

Our physicality was probably the best since the start of the season, but it only lasted about a period and a half and then the fatigue started to set in. You have to be able to move your feet to be physical and when you are tired you stop. your feet move and you start to get less physical.

Sophomore goaltender Dean Mattson stopped 36 of 42 shots to anchor the Buccaneers’ defensive effort.

Dean played a great game, said Ferris. He made the stops he needed to make and he also took on some pretty good shooters. They’re very hard to stop when they get into the open ice like this and have a clear path all the way to the slot, but he held his own.

Grand Haven was without one of his top-scoring threats on Wednesday night, as senior Kaden Wells suffered a fractured wrist in practice earlier in the week.

It’s just that next-man-up mentality, Ferris said. You have to see it as an opportunity for someone else to make plays there. It’s not like we have a huge list of choices in terms of our roster size. The team just needs to come together and play for each other and it is what it is.

Grand Haven (4-5) looks set to bounce back Friday as they host Grandville (1-4) at 5pm

It’s still super early, so we won’t get out of shape over a non-conference game, Ferris added. We deliberately made our non-conference schedule difficult because we wanted to identify our strengths and weaknesses in the conference schedule. Our goal is the conference championship and when you play against teams like (Mona Shores) it will make you better physically and mentally to test yourself that way.