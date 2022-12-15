Sports
ULM’s rally in the second half falls short of McNeese, 76-66
There were four substitutions in the lead and four draws in a closely fought first quarter. ULM jumped out to a 7-2 lead Kierra Brimzy’s jumper in lane, from a McNeese turnover, with 7:49 on the clock. The Cowgirls rallied to tie the score at 9-all on Stubblefield’s 3-pointer and took their first lead at 12-11 when Zuzanna Kulinska buried a 3 from the left wing with 4:23 left. After the first 10 minutes, the score was tied at 18.
The Warhawks shot 41 percent (7-for-17) from the field in the first quarter and made six assists on seven field goals scored.
Brimzy’s rematch gave ULM a 22-21 lead with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Kaili Chamberlin’s 3-pointer from the left wing led to a 15-0 run as McNeese (3-6) converted a one-point deficit into a 36-22 lead over Guihon’s 3 from the right wing with 4:38 to play in the first half. Asian Sam ULM’s scoring drought ended the final 5:16 with a jumper in orbit of a Cowgirl turnover with 3:18 on the clock. McNeese led by 13 points at intermission, 41-28.
There were seven substitutions in the lead and four draws in the first half.
Guihon scored nine of her career-high 17 points in the second quarter as the Cowgirls outscored ULM in that span, 23-10. The Warhawks hit just 5 of 20 field goal attempts (25 percent) in the second quarter, including going 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
McNeese built his biggest lead at 43-28 on Chamberlin’s layup 23 seconds into the third quarter. Emma Merryweather rebound basket set up an 11-2 spurt as ULM came within six at 45-39 as Merriweather converted a pair of free throws with 5:10 on the clock. The Cowgirls held a 57-50 lead after three periods. Merriweather scored five points in the third quarter alone and collected seven rebounds, including four from the offensive boards.
ULM (3-6) went on a 7-1 run early in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to three points at 60-57 on Brimzy’s layup with 5:53 left. McNeese answered with an 11-4 spurt and extended his lead to double digits at 71-61 as Stubblefield completed a traditional three-point game with 1:41 left to play.
As a team, McNeese shot 45 percent (26-of-58) from the floor, including 7-of-16 (44 percent) from behind the 3-point arc while ULM connected at 38 percent (27-of-72) from his field goal attempts, including only 1-of-12 (8 percent) 3-pointers. The Cowgirls outran the Warhawks, 44-41.
ULM had an advantage in points from conversions, 23-14; points in the paint, 40-36; and repechage points, 19-18; However, McNeese had a 20-point margin in scoring off the bench, 31–11.
“It’s a really disappointing road loss,” ULM Brooks Donald Williams said. “It’s exciting for Asian Sam and Myca toad to come to Lake Charles to play for their family and friends, but we would have loved to come here to win. I’m a big believer in being patient and understanding the process, and we’re about to turn the corner.
“We’re making progress every game. We were a lot stronger tonight than Saturday at Northwestern State, and McNeese has an equally dangerous team. The girls made some really good adjustments from Saturday’s game, especially given the quick turnaround. we did some good things but we just couldn’t knock the shots down when we needed to. When you play in a close game the margin of error is so small. In those tight games we have to value every possession and the offense down the line .
“We forced McNeese to 23 turnovers and we converted that into 23 points. We have the staff to apply pressure and cause a bit of chaos. We feel like that has become the strength of our team.”
Guihon, who made 5-of-7 shots from the field, was joined in double figures by two other Cowgirls, including Stubblefield who added 16 points on 5-of-7 field goals and Kulinska who added 10.
Kaitlyn Manuel led ULM in scoring for the third time this season and tied her career high with 16 points. Manuel went 6-of-12 from the floor.
Brimzy, who made 7 of 14 field goal attempts, posted double digits for the seventh time this season and finished with 15 points. Merriweather grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, her fourth double-digit rebounding effort as a Warhawk. Sam recorded a career-high six assists to go along with eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
ULM returns to action on Saturday, December 17 against Tennessee Tech at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, tipped for 4:30 p.m. pm Doubleheader tickets cost $15 for reserved seating and $12 for general admission
“We will evaluate this game film and then turn our attention to a very good basketball team, at Tennessee Tech, that has been selected to win its league,” Williams said. “It’s another quick turnaround, so we know it’s going to be a really tough challenge. We’ll learn from this game and we’ll prepare for the next one.”
|
Sources
2/ https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2022/12/14/womens-basketball-ulms-second-half-rally-falls-short-at-mcneese-76-66.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
