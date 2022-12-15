USA Cricket Announces Squad For U19 World Cup, Netizens Say It ‘Looks Like India B Team’





Team USA on Wednesday announced a 15-player squad for the inaugural edition of the 2023 ICC Under-19 Womens T20 World Cup. The U-19 T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa from next month, with a total of 16 teams competing going head-to-head in an attempt to become U-19 Women’s T20 champions. While 11 full-fledged ICC countries automatically qualified for the tournament, the five remaining spots were filled by one team from each of the five ICC regions, which also included the US. ICCU-19 T20 World Cup 2023 kicks off on January 14 USA Cricket Women’s U19s Squad for Historic First World Cup Appearance Named 15-player roster to represent Team USA is named for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup next month in South Africa, Team USA wrote on Twitter. When the announcement was made on the social media handles in the US, netizens reacted by pointing out that the squad looked more like an India B team. In addition to the 15 selected players on the roster, USA Cricket also announced five non-travelling reserves for the prestigious tournament. The tournament is scheduled for January 14 to January 29, 2022. The semifinals are scheduled for January 27 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The prestigious event will conclude with a spectacular finale at the same venue on January 29. US cricket team or India B team?: Netizens poll Team USA Also worth noting, most of these players are American born and/or raised. David Ager (@TheAgermeister) December 14, 2022 The US Women’s Cricket Team is a more diverse representation of India than the Indian Women’s Cricket Team! 🙂 Sandeep Ramesh (@SandeepRamesh) December 14, 2022 Here’s a detailed look at the players, coaching and support staff announced by the US for the tournament. Team USA Women’s U-19 Squad for the 2023 ICC U-19 T20 World Cup Team USA’s 15-man roster for the major U-19 tournament: Geetika Kodali (captain)

Anika Kolan (WK) (vice captain)

Aditi Chudasama

Bhumika Bhadri Raj

Disha Dhingra

Isani Vaghela

Jivana Aras

Lasya Mullapudi

Pooja Ganesh (World Cup)

Pooja Shah

Ritu Singh

Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni

Snigdha Paul

Suhani Thadani

Taranum Chopra Reserve players: Chetna Prasad

Kasturi Vedantham

Lisa Ramjit

Mitali Patwardhan

Tya Gonsalves Coaching and support staff in the US: Head Coach: Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Team Manager: John Aaron

Team Analyst: Rohaan Gosala

S&C/Assistant Coach: Burt Cockley

Physio/medical: Dr. Audrey Adams

Assistant Team Manager: Joan Alexander-Serrano

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/usa-cricket-announces-squad-for-u19-world-cup-netizens-say-it-looks-like-india-b-team-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos