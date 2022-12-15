Hanukkah menorah lighting is first held on Sunday Night Football





JTA – When the New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off on Sunday Night Football this weekend, there will be two additional lights in the stadium. Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah, and for the first time ever, the National Football League marquee will feature a menorah lighting. Hosted by Chabad’s teen network, CTeen International and Chabad of Maryland, the lighting will take place after the game’s first quarter in Washington. It is displayed on FedExFields jumbotrons; it’s not clear if the NBC broadcast will show the lighting on television. According to Chabad, East Coast affiliates of the teen movement will attend the game, while local rabbis will lead a menorah parade and tailgate party outside the stadium, where they will hand out menorahs, latkes and sufganiyot, or Hanukkah donuts, to Jewish fans. With 80,000 fans watching from the stands and more than 18 million people tuning in at home, the prime-time games are the first public menorah lighting to spread Hanukkah’s light at a time when popular culture is teetering on anti-Semitism, Chabad said in a statement to the Jerusalem Post. Post. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our top stories again By signing up, you agree to the terms According to NBC data, Sunday Night Football has held prime-time spots for 11 years in a row, averaging 19.3 million viewers in 2021. Just east of Washington, DC, FedExField can accommodate 82,000 fans. It is truly an unprecedented opportunity to share the warmth and light of Hanukkah, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky of CTeen International told the Post. The public display comes at a time of rising anti-Semitism, including in the world of sports. Last month, an Australian-Jewish teenager was called up to the country’s biggest football league but faced a barrage of online hate as the controversy over anti-Semitism surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving dominated the headlines for much of the autumn. pulled out. Neither the Giants nor the Commanders have Jewish players, there are only a handful in the entire league. Washington owner Dan Snyder, who is under multiple investigations for alleged financial and sexual misconduct in his organization, is Jewish and a member of the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. He is considering selling the franchise. John Mara, president and co-owner of the Giants, is not Jewish, but has previously expressed frustration when his team’s schedule overlapped with Jewish holidays. He expressed his displeasure when the Giants played Rosh Hashanah earlier this season, saying, “We have always requested that the league consider the Jewish Holy Days when setting our schedule. (Maras co-owner, decorated film producer and team president Steve Tisch, is Jewish.) This weekend’s game is extra important on the field as well: the Giants and Commanders are currently tied in the standings, both vying for a playoff spot.

