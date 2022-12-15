California Lutheran University Women’s Tennis Assistant Tennis Coach





Here is an opportunity to get college coaching. CLU in an NCAA Division III institution and a member of the prestigious Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic (SCIAC) which includes other top colleges: Caltech, Chapman, Occidental, Redlands, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps,

Pomona-Pitzer, & Whittier. We also play against several other well-known universities during our season. The season is in the spring and the non-traditional season is in the fall for 6 weeks. We also have summer camps and other opportunities to significantly increase income. We are looking for someone who has sufficient experience as a player and/or coach to work with college players on and off the court. There is also a focus on recruitment. If you are interested in working at a great university in a beautiful and safe area of ​​Southern California (45 minutes N of LA and 15 miles inland from Malibu Beach) to help us get the program on the national rankings and beyond , please contact Mike Gennette at: [email protected] The mission of California Lutheran University is to educate leaders for a global society who are of strong character and judgment, confident in their identity and calling, and committed to service and justice. Founded in 1959 in beautiful Ventura County, the university has an enrollment of approximately 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students who come from across the country and around the world with a diversity of backgrounds, cultures, and religions. As a federally recognized institution for Hispanic service, Cal Lutheran is looking for applicants with a commitment to and success in serving in diverse communities. The university is committed to an inclusive learning and working environment

that values ​​individual differences and respects the dignity of each person. Basic function The position reports to the Head Coach and is responsible for performing assistant coaching duties and assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the sports program in accordance with the policies, rules and regulations of the University, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Representative tasks Serves as an assistant coach for the program

Assisting with coaching during athletic events

Coaches scheduled practice and training sessions

Helps develop practice and game plans

Coaches team members, individually and in groups

Demonstrates playing techniques

Performs film review, analysis and exchange

Performs other assistant coaching duties as assigned

Recruits academically and athletically qualified student-athletes to meet university admissions standards and enrollment goals

Ensures compliance with University, NCAA and SCIAC obligations

Maintains ongoing and thorough knowledge of all applicable university, NCAA and SCIAC rules and regulations

Briefs student-athletes and enforces rules and regulations

Assists with California Lutheran University sports camps, including (but not limited to) coaching and coordination

Provides general advice, guidance and inspiration to students regarding their overall success

Promotes good sportsmanship

Performs other duties as assigned Knowledge of University, NCAA and SCIAC rules and regulations

Coaching theory and techniques; technical and tactical coaching of a position area

Effective promotion of sportsmanship, academic excellence, positive attitudes and character

The care and prevention of athletic injuries, first aid for sports injuries and emergency procedures

Principles of sports leadership and training

Film analysis techniques; video editing techniques for HUDL movie sharing The ability to Scout and recruit high quality student-athletes.

Serve as a positive role model for student-athletes.

Maintain knowledge of and ensure compliance with university, NCAA and SCIAC rules and regulations.

Objectively evaluating physical abilities in physical potential and mental capacity for intercollegiate athletics.

Effectively learn fundamentals, skills, regulations, position details and sports strategies during preparation and practice sessions.

Provide effective leadership to student-athletes to encourage both successful academic development and competitive performance.

Work within a team-oriented philosophy.

Lift moderately heavy equipment and materials.

Provide a safe environment for students, athletes, visitors and other voters.

Analyze situations and take an effective course of action.

Work independently, set priorities, plan and finish work.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Ensure confidentiality of records and information.

Maintain positive relationships with students, parents, guardians, colleagues, administrators, booster groups, foundations and community organizations.

Keep accurate records on paper and in software programs.

Process multiple tasks at once.

Operate a personal computer and associated software

Coordinating and conducting summer camps.

Drive a vehicle to travel and perform work.

Work flexible hours with frequent evenings and weekends.

Travel locally or nationally. Minimum qualifications Any combination equivalent to: a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, kinesiology, sports management or related field and one year of peer-level coaching. Preferred Qualifications Division III sports coaching experience, preferably with a working knowledge of NCAA rule compliance.

A proven ability to recruit and retain high quality student-athletes.

Commitment to the values, standards, and expectations of NCAA Division III athletics and a liberal arts college.

Licenses and Other Requirements

Valid California driver’s license.

Ability to obtain a Class B approved CDL license, insurance coverage (when driving own vehicle) or be insurable.

Possession of or ability to obtain CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), AED (automated external defibrillator), and first aid certifications within 90 days of employment. Physical abilities Ability to communicate (orally and in writing) and hear to exchange information

Ability to walk, run, jump, stretch, stand, sit, bend, twist, use hands for fine manipulation, handle or feel and reach with hands and arms bend, kneel, crouch, and crawl

Lift and/or move up to 50 pounds

Climb stairs, ropes or ladders

Specific vision skills required for this job include near vision, distance vision, ability to adjust focus and peripheral vision

Ability to demonstrate proper techniques and skills necessary for athletic participation

Ability to drive a vehicle to travel to different locations to perform work

Ability to maintain level of physical fitness to meet department standards Surroundings Work environment includes both indoor and outdoor

Exposure to various weather conditions, including extreme temperatures

In hot weather, the indoor working environment may not be air-conditioned

Subject to using the vehicle to perform work

Travel is required

Frequent weekend and evening hours are required Pronunciation California Lutheran University is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, gender, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender, gender identity or expression, or any other ground protected by applicable law. No one shall be barred from participating in, denied the benefits of, or subject to discrimination in any program, activity, or facility of the University based on these factors in a manner consistent with applicable federal and state laws, regulations, ordinances, orders and rules, and the policies, procedures and processes of the university. Reasonable accommodations in the application process may be provided to individuals with qualifying disabilities upon request. Please contact the Human Resources Department for more information or to request accommodation. – Advertisement –

