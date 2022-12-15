Islanders & Canucks Talking Horvat, Potential Trade Pack

It appears that Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will be traded this season, and the New York Islanders are already busy with trade talks.

While many teams will be calling Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin regarding Horvat, NYI Hockey Now has learned that the Islanders have already checked in on the 27-year-old.

It is worth noting that the Vancouver Canucks also had a scout at the New York Islanders vs. Boston Tuesday night game, one of 13 scouts present.

Bo Horvat has 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games this season and becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Islanders currently have $10.859 million in available deadline space and Horvat has a cap of $5.5 million.

The islanders did not need to create space to bring in Horvat. They would have money to spend on a defender, their second most important need. Suppose they move forward from a pair. In that case, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello may even be able to add another forward, particularly a winger, to strengthen his forward even more.

The Islanders are at least a goalscorer away from a true Stanley Cup contender, and while Horvat has never scored on pace, he’s scoring now. Like your mom and dad used to say, “Get it while it’s hot.”

Although the islanders have already scheduled four centers, the need to score is the priority. The way Horvat plays the game and the way he leads, he clearly fits the island. He has the energy of a Casey Cizikas and the tenacity of a Zach Parise, but also has a scoring prowess that would put him ahead of the Islanders by six goals right now.

The Islanders are certainly not the only team Horvat wants to bring in, but given his hitting ability (57.7 percent), scoring ability, and moreover a deadly player on the power play (something Islanders need), he would fill a lot of needs.

It will be a bidding war as the trade deadline approaches.

Costs for islanders

Best prospect of the islanders, center man Aatu Rty has significant value in the trading market. Rty, being a two-way center, could be intriguing to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, especially when he trades one.

And if Vancouver moves Horvat, it probably means they’re undergoing a full rebuild. And Rty isn’t a bad piece to help kick-start a turnaround.

But the Islanders also have a few defensive prospects that can get the job done.

There’s no question that the Islanders’ first-round pick in 2023 should also be in play.

The Islanders have a few backend prospects that can be included in the second round Samuel Bolduc (2019) and Calle Odelius (2022).

Bolduc is in his third AHL season with the Bridgeport Islanders. After missing significant time last season with injury, the 22-year-old defender has four goals and 16 assists in 24 appearances.

Odelius, an 18-year-old Swede, currently plays in his home country for Djurgardens IF, having four assists in 25 games.

This is our updated trading package:

To Canucks: Samuel Bolduc, Calle Odelius, 2023 1st

For Islanders: Bo Horvat

Another top pick should head back to Vancouver if there’s an overtime. But Horvat’s camp probably isn’t thinking about an extension because after a career year he could very well do for himself if he tests free agency.

Position potential islanders

With Horvat at the center, someone should move to the wing. We have seen Matthew Barzal play wing late this season in games and in practice, and Brock Nelson has also played wing before.

Here’s what the islanders’ strike group might look like:

Brock Nelson-Mat Barzal-Oliver Wahlstrom

Anders Lee-Bo Horvat-Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

The New York Islanders did not add an attacker this summer, as Lamoriello believed in his group of forwards. Some players, such as Zach Parisian, Mathew Barzal, and the fourth line, bounced back, but others love it Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillerare still struggling, and it’s clear that head coach Lane Lambert is struggling to find consistent line combinations.

If the Islanders want to compete for a Stanley Cup, there is no question that a striker must be brought on. Bo Horvat and his tools could be an addition that not only helps them get back into the postseason after a lackluster 2021-22 season, but a key player who can help the organization return to the game for the first time since 1984 the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reasons why the islanders’ Sorokin has seen a decline