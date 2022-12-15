Schools in the picture | Magazine

When it comes to online education, those unfamiliar with it may be concerned about their child’s online screen time and lack of social opportunities. However, it can remove barriers to socializing by encouraging teamwork and creativity and enabling children to make friends all over the world!

Flexible learning that can be adapted to each child’s individual needs

Online learning is becoming increasingly popular, which is not surprising with one in three internet users under the age of 18 and 46% of 16-24 year olds have used online learning materials . 15% of people of this age have also participated in an online course.It’s true that online learning isn’t for every child, but parents who are concerned that too much screen time is detrimental to a student’s development should understand that there are, in fact, many benefits. The online learning community offers a child more flexibility, participation in active learning, opportunities to socialize on and off screen, and fewer distractions. Regular breaks and time away from the screen during the school day are also encouraged.Online education is especially helpful for those who struggle to make friends in person and need to build their confidence in an environment that doesn’t force them to fit in, they can be 100% themselves.

Live classes are an important part of online learning and allow students to interact with their teachers and peers, but one of the crucial benefits is that these classes can be recorded. Recordings are then uploaded to a central student platform where students can view them anytime, anywhere, giving them the flexibility to study when and where it suits them. Likewise, if they are not well enough to attend a live class, or have commitments outside of education, they can catch up on class recordings later.Students with creative or sporting talents often need a lot of time to practice and travel. Online education allows them to step away from their desks and keep up with their active schedules without compromising their learning. Actors, musicians, artists and athletes can participate in classes from anywhere in the world. And brothers Luca, Zak and Freddy Carrick-Smith spend their mornings skiing the slopes and the afternoons studying. This is what online student, table tennis player and Commonwealth Games medalist Anna Hursey says about online learning:I am often abroad and normally would not be able to attend regular school. When I’m playing table tennis I can just go back and listen to the recorded lessons so I don’t miss anything.” The world is changing and not only students can benefit from the flexibility of online learning. Families whose parents travel for work or are sent abroad for extended periods of time can benefit if they can stay together and not interfere with the child’s education or the parents’ career aspirations.

Active learning, not passive

Some online schools use multimedia learning as a major part of their curricula. Students can regularly watch peer-reviewed videos, participate in interactive quizzes, and listen to audio sound bites.Many students who take STEM subjects can apply their skills to real-world projects. This often includes students collaborating on periodic assignments. As part of their classes, students can plan trips, create meal plans, and create models.Children can also be hands-on with artistic subjects through an online school. They can use the same materials as in a traditional school to paint, sculpt or take pictures, which allows them to be creative. They then share their work online and receive constructive feedback from students and teachers.To encourage collaboration, many online schools also have extracurricular programs, such as theater clubs, where students work together to perform virtual plays. This includes rehearsing, recording and editing their performances for peers and parents to watch.Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and simulations are also great tools to improve the engagement experience for students. In addition, anything online gives students easy access to a wealth of digital resources, eliminating the need to set foot in a library that has a limited number of computers and only a limited number of copies of books, magazines, and other sources. Students are no longer limited to what a physical school library or local library has to offer.

Lots of opportunities to socialize, online and offline

Virtual common areas are a great way for students to talk to each other in online schools. They can break into groups and discuss their shared interests, and older students can also be given the opportunity to interact through a monitored social media platform. Since some online schools such as Kings InterHighare worldwide, this means they can make friends all over the world.The best online schools also have a wide variety of clubs and extracurricular activities for students to join, giving them plenty of opportunities to pursue new hobbies and make friends along the way. Whether they’re interested in chess, creative writing, or debating, a good online school has many options for kids to consider.Kings InterHigh offers opportunities for summer camps, exchange programs and international conferences, giving students the opportunity to also meet in person in an exciting and engaging environment. These events allow students to meet face-to-face with friends they have met virtually, and to participate in extracurricular activities in their local area.Families can also come together in online and offline groups to discuss shared interests and aspirations for their children.

Fewer distractions

Traditional classrooms can often be distracting, with pressures to fit in and students misbehaving and wasting everyone’s time.Online learning takes students out of this scenario – classes are free from distractions and interruptions to their learning, and they can study from the comfort of their own homes.When kids have days when they have to work on commitments outside of school, they no longer have to worry about how they’re going to fit it all in and make time for both. Recorded lessons allow them to catch up on their lessons anytime, anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection.What do students think of this approach? This is what actress and online learner Bella Ramsey say:I get much more out of the lessons because there are no frustrating distractions or loud unruly classes, you can sit and learn in the peace and safety of your own home. box.”

Online learning with Kings InterHigh

We know there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to learning. Therefore, each individual Kings InterHigh student receives flexible, high-quality education that revolves around their needs and lifestyle. Our expert teachers guide students to learn, grow and thrive together, with British and international education designed for online, from primary to sixth form, for children aged 7 to 19.We offer both GCSEs and IGCSEs, giving international students greater flexibility and the opportunity to complete their GCSE qualifications wherever they are in the world. As well as the highly regarded British A Levels in our Sixth Form, we were also the first online school to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma entirely online.For more information on Kings InterHigh, then visit our website.

