MARTIN, Tenn. Postseason honors continue to roll in for the two-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion University of Tennessee at Martin football team, as 15 players were named to the 2022 The Bluebloods OVC All-Conference teams. Skyhawk linebacker John H. Ford II was named the publication’s Defensive Player of the Year while joining 10 other teammates in first-team defence. Together with Ford, UT saw Martin running back Zak Wallace wide receiver Colton Dowell tight end DJ Nelson offensive lineman Mattan Hatchie offensive lineman D’Marius Warren defensive lineman Daylan Dotson linebacker Robert Hicks corner kick Shaun Lewis safety Deven Sims and punt Tyler Larco collecting first-team squads. Four Skyhawks earned second-team honors by running back Franklin himself offensive lineman Gavin Olson jack TJ Neal and safety You forest join the list. Offensive Player of the Year: Geno Hess (Southeast Missouri; RB)

Defensive Player of the Year: John H. Ford II (UT Martin; LB) Attack of the first team QB: Cade Brister (Lindenwood; Sr.)

RB: Geno Hess (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

RB: Zak Wallace (UT Martin; Zo.) WR: Payton Rose (Lindenwood; Sr.)

WR: Colton Dowell (UT Martin; Gr.) WR: Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri; Jr.)

THE: DJ Nelson (UT Martin; Fr.)

OL: Mattan Hatchie (UT Martin; Sr.) OL: Nate Korte (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

OL: D’Marius Warren (UT Martin; Sr.) OL: Zack Gieg (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

OL: Levi Nesler (Murray State; Sr.) Defense of the first team

DL: Daylan Dotson (UT Martin; Sun.) DL: Terrell Allen (Tennessee State; Jr.)

DL: Sterlin Williams (Lindenwood; Jr.)

DL: Tadarrius Patterson (Tennessee State; Sr.)

LB: Robert Hicks (UT Martin; Gr.)

LB: John H. Ford II (UT Martin; Gr.) LB: Bryce Norman (Southeast Missouri; So.)

LB: Seth Carlisle (Tennessee Tech; Jr.)

DB: Darion Bolden (Lindenwood; Sr.)

DB: Shaun Lewis (UT Martin; Gr.) DB: Quinaz Turner (Murray State; Sr.)

DB: Jordan Vincent (Eastern Illinois; So.)

DB: Deven Sims (UT Martin; Gr.) First team special teams K: Stone Galloway (Eastern Illinois; Jr.)

P: Tyler Larco (UT Martin; Zo.) RS: Dalyn McDonald (Southeast Missouri; So.) Attack of the second team QB: Paxton DeLaurent (Southeast Missouri; So.)

RB: Andrew Martin (Lindenwood; Jr.)

RB: Franklin himself (UT Martin; Fr.) WR: Kobe Smith (Lindenwood; Sr.)

WR: Johnny King (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

WR: Taylor Shields (Murray State; So.)

TE: Will Weidemann (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

OL: Terry Cook (Southeast Missouri; Gr.)

OL: Gavin Olson (UT Martin; Jr.) OL: Blake Rogenhofer (Lindenwood; Sr.)

OL: Shyron Rodgers (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

OL: Trevor Stephens (Tennessee Tech; Gr.) Second team defense DL: Kobe McClendon (Lindenwood; Fr.)

DL: Cameron Leach (Eastern Illinois; Jr.)

DL: Kali Dava (Tennessee Tech; Sr.)

DL: Terray Jones (Tennessee State; Sr.)

LB: TJ Neal (UT Martin; Gr.) LB: Eliawah Tolbert (Eastern Illinois; So.)

LB: Jashun Bryant (Tennessee State; Sr.)

LB: Eric Samuta (Murray State; Sr.)

DB: Lawrence Johnson (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

DB: You forest (UT Martin; Gr.) DB: Josh Green (Tennessee State; Jr.)

DB: Ty Leonard (Southeast Missouri; Sr.)

DB: Bryce Phillips (Tennessee State; Fr.) Second Team Special Teams K: Caleb Mosley (Tennessee State; Sr.)

P: Trey Wilhoit (Eastern Illinois; So.)

RS: Mark Aitken (Eastern Illinois; So.)

