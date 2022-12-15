



Three more junior cricketers benefit from Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana Kaieteur News – Gopaul Ramchand, Udesh Jaikarran and Munesh Outar, three players under the age of 15 from an east coast cricket club from Demerara, were the latest young players to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the US and Anil Beharry, former Berbice left-handed all-rounder. The youths are currently competing in the Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter Sub Association Championship which will be used to select the County team to participate in the 2023 Inter County Tournament. The championship was halted due to rain. Together they received a cricket bat, three pairs of batting gloves, three pairs of cricket shoes and a white cricket shirt. Ramchand is a wicket-keeper/batsman, Jaikarran a seam bowling all-rounder and Outar an opener/right arm off spinner. They all go to high school. In a simple ceremony held recently, they expressed gratitude for the equipment and pledged to keep working hard on their game. This project is happy to be part of the development of young and talented cricketers in Guyana. Total cricket-related items collected to date: $290,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty-five bats, seventeen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh guards, one pair of wicket pads, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth of equipment was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National Wicket-keeper/batsman. To date, forty-seven young players from all three provinces of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, three arm guards, eighteen bats, two boxes, three helmets, sixteen pairs of cricket boots, ten pairs of batting pads, one thigh guard, one bat rubber and fifteen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also each received a box of red cricket balls, while RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the City of Lethem also benefited. Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricket players in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is being spotted across the country and club leaders are also helping to identify it. Progressive and well-run clubs will also benefit. We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, rl J. Tlk, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and to thank Imran. Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Briijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich van Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed van Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family, Raj Mathura and Raj Bharrat. Thanks to the media for the role they play in promoting this venture. Distribution continues. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623-6875 or Kishan Das at 1-718-664-0896. Related

