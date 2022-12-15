Transhockey club clarifies NHL ties to tournament after player leaves game with concussion





A Massachusetts-based transgender hockey club has issued a statement clarifying this the role of the NHL in a tournament last month after a transgender man reportedly suffered a concussion after contact with a transgender woman during one of the matches. Team Trans Ice Hockey issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that the NHL did not organize the ice hockey Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin, last month despite reports that it was a league-sponsored event. “With regard to the many articles circulating regarding our Team Trans Draft tournament to be held November 19-20 in Middleton, WI, we would like to clarify a few statements that are inconsistent with how this tournament played out,” the statement read. Twitter. read. PLAYER LEAVES ALL-TRANS HOCKEY GAME WITH A HERSING, SAYS WRITER “While the NHL supports providing accessibility for all organizations that love hockey, this tournament was hosted by Team Trans, NOT the NHL, and was done with the intention of creating teams of equal skill levels.” The NHL posted a tweet in support of the tournament last month, calling it the first event of its kind, “composed entirely of transgender and non-binary players, with approximately 80 participants!” In response to a user criticizing the event, the league responded in a subsequent tweet: “Trans women his women. Trans men are men. Non-binary identity is real.” The results of the tournament were not widely reported until recently when video of the event surfaced showing a transgender person playing in the tournament leaving the penalty area and falling into the boards after light contact from a taller, transgender woman. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM According to reporter Jonathan Kay, writing for Quillette, the injured player suffered a concussion and was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher after a 17-minute delay. “A player was injured during the championship game,” Team Trans wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Anyone who steps on the ice to play this sport knows that there is a risk of injury. The injured player has recovered and there is no ill will between the two players involved.” The report also raised concerns about the size difference between players. According to Kay, the winner of the tournament, which he described as a team “stacked with physically imposing biological males (i.e. trans women),” defeated the runners-up in a 7-1 defeat. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP But Team Trans disputed this in Wednesday’s statement. “Each player rated themselves on skill and had to provide a coach reference that allowed us to confirm each player’s skill. Each team chose a certain number of players from each skill level. The vast majority of games during the tournament were all with a difference of 1 or 2 goals, and the two teams in the championship game played each other before that game ended in a draw.” According to Kay, the NHL has “promoted and funded” Team Trans as part of its “Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion” initiative that aims to make hockey “more welcoming, inclusive, accessible and socially aware.”

