Sports
Six Flashes named Women’s Soccer Academic All-MAC
CLEVELAND –The Kent State University women’s soccer team had selected nine student-athletes to its 2022Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of competitions for that specific sport.
A total of 125 student-athletes from across the conference received Academic All-MAC recognition.
Kent State’s All-MAC honors are:
Alice Arthursophomore, business, 3.882 GPA
Callie CunninghamJunior, Psychology, 3.645 GPA
Sarah MelenSenior, Biology, 3,989 GPA
Luke RalphJunior, Fashion Merchandising, 3,807 GPA
Dalaney Ranallojunior, accounting, 3.937 GPA
Joey Skillssophomore, nursing, 3.488 GPA
