Cricket: Kenya beats Qatar to stay alive in four-nation tournament





Host Kenya thrashed visitors Qatar by nine wickets in their Women’s Twenty20 (T20) four-nation tournament match at Nairobi Gymkhana on Thursday to keep their title hopes alive. Earlier at the same venue, Uganda beat Tanzania by six wickets to take their run tally at the top of the log to six. Kenya’s big win over Qatar saw them jump Tanzania into second place by four points. The tournament played in a double-round robin format takes a one-day break on Friday before the next round of bowls begins on Saturday.





Qatar went into this clash hungry for their first win of the competition, having lost to Uganda and Tanzania by seven wickets and 77 runs respectively. But the low score of 39 runs all-out in 17.2 overs of their innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat first was a clear sign they will have to wait longer to get a taste of that win. Kenya easily chased after target, posting 42 runs for the loss of one wicket in 5.5 overs of their innings. Skipper Queentor Abel led the hosts in defeating the Qataris by scoring the most runs on 21 off 18 balls with three fours. With three wickets in four runs, including two maidens in four overs, she was crowned player of the match. Her lead-off partner Mary Mwangi left a crease in the 3.6 left with 11 runs off 12 balls and a four to her credit, while Kenya’s only other batter Venessa Ooko hit seven runs from five pitches, including a four. She wasn’t out either. Melvin Khagoitsa was also instrumental in Kenya’s win by taking three wickets. Only Aysha achieved a double-figure score for the Qataris with 12 runs from 16 balls with two fours. With the three losses, Qatar finished last with zero points. After losing to Uganda by eight wickets in the opening match of the tournament on Tuesday, Kenya cashed in with a six-wicket victory over Tanzania that afternoon. We really wanted to bat first and put down a very meaningful score so we can defend, but it didn’t go the way we wanted so we opted to go strong in our bowling and fielding, limiting them to a lower score that we could chase with our changed batter, Abel said after their victory over Qatar. Against Tanzania, Uganda, who won the toss and chose to field first, posted 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in 12.4 overs of their innings. Tanzania had set a target of 73 runs all-out in 17.2 overs of their innings. The leaders had started the chase badly after their openers Prosscovia Alako and Gloria Obukor were sent off just two overs into the match. The two teamed up for just 12 runs, but the next batters – Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi and Stephani Nampiina all hit double-digit scores of 10, 17, 16 and 10 respectively to seal Uganda’s third straight win of the competition. After also taking one wicket and missing Tanzanian opener Sheila Shamte, Mbabazi was crowned player of the match. Tanzania’s Hudaa Omary was the top scorer in the match with 25 runs off 33 balls. With one win to their name, Tanzania is in third place with two points.

