UVA shots: Football talked to his mother right before he was fired, she tells NBC
One of three University of Virginia football players shot to death last month while returning from a field trip was on the phone with his mother just before the shooting, she told NBC.
DSean Perry, 22, had spoken to his mother, Happy Perry, but his cell phone had died, his mother told NBC in an interview published online Wednesday.
I had just hung up the phone with him, Happy Perry told NBC, before he paused and then repeated as tears fell: I had just called him.
I am broken, she said.
The comments came as DSean Perry’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, were conducting their first round of interviews since their son and two of his teammates were killed on Nov. 13. A fellow student opened fire on the bus as it returned to campus from a class field trip to Washington, DC, involving DSean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed and two other students were injured, authorities said.
Meanwhile, a student injured in the attack remembered watching the gunman before he was shot, he told ABC this week.
I don’t know, it was like a numb look, and you know, at that point I just dropped everything and started running, said University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins.
The UVA attack was one of them more than 620 mass shootings this year in the US, including last month at a grocery store in Virginia and an LGBTQ club in Colorado and one of more than 75 school campus shootings in 2022, according to figures from CNN and the Gun Violence Archive; Mass shootings have involved at least four injured, not counting the gunman.
DSean Perry’s parents are calling on college athletes to speak out about gun control and mental health issues, and pledge to advocate for gun control changes, they said. The Washington Post.
I just don’t want a mom, dad, family, sister, brother, aunt, uncle to have to go through what’s going on right now, Happy Perry told the Post for a story published Wednesday. If my vote can help, that’s a start.
University of Virginia shooting suspect, former UVA walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three counts of manslaughter and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, according to the authorities. Jones also faces two counts of intentional wounding, each accompanied by a firearm charge.
Jones first appeared in court on November 16 and a court ordered that he be held without bail. He remains in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Penitentiary, show online records.
Born in Miami and a fourth-year college student majoring in studio art and African American and African studies, DSean Perry was a linebacker in the football team. The university awarded him and the two other killed football players posthumous diplomas in early December.
Hollins, the injured player, remembered looking into the eyes of the gunman on the bus, Michael Strahan told ABC in an interview that aired Thursday.
We looked at each other and that was it, Hollins said. It was just a cold look.
Once I got up and the bus stopped, the gunshots, you know, started ringing. At that point I knew, I knew we had to, you know, get off that bus because it could get a lot worse, Hollins told ABC.
Me and another teammate were the only two to get off the bus, and I turned around and I look over my shoulder and I realize, you know, we were the only two running, Hollins said.
Hollins turned to help others, and that’s when he came face to face with the gunman, he told ABC.
I didn’t really think much at the time, it was just, literally, an instinct and a reaction to go back, he told ABC.
The shooter said nothing at all, Hollins remembered, eventually turning and running.
He was shot. I felt him hit me in the back, Hollins said.
Hollins met with a pre-med student who helped him stay calm and control my breathing, monitoring my heartbeat until the ambulance came, he said.
Hollins did not know the shooter before that, but had seen him that morning prior to the field trip, he said, adding that he looked normal.
I didn’t know him. I didn’t know him at all.
Hollins, who spent days in the hospital, learned of his teammates’ deaths days after the shooting.
“I’ve never cried like that,” Hollins told ABC. I mean, I lost a brother that day. I love Lavel with all my heart, love Devin with all my heart. But DSean, with him it was different.
That was my brother, Hollins said, visibly moved. It was tragic to learn that he was gone.
